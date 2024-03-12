Simply NUC® Appoints Jonny Smith as Global CEO & Ryan McAnlis as Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Continued Growth

Driving Innovation and Continued Business Growth, Simply NUC Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

AUSTIN, Texas and BANGOR, United Kingdom and DUNLEER, Ireland, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, a global leading provider of customized PC solutions, is pleased to announce strategic executive changes aimed at driving accelerated business growth. Jonny Smith has been appointed as the new Global CEO, while Ryan McAnlis joins as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Simply NUC® Appoints Jonny Smith (left) as Global CEO & Ryan McAnlis (right) as Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Continued Business Growth

Having previously served as Co-CEO, Jonny Smith has demonstrated remarkable leadership overseeing the UK / EMEA business, contributing significantly to its growth. Now, in his role as the sole CEO, Jonny will continue to guide Simply NUC through its next phase of expansion and market dominance within the small form factor PC industry.

"I am thrilled to lead Simply NUC at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Jonny Smith. "I believe in the immense potential of customized computing solutions, and I look forward to working with our talented teams to capitalize on the growing demand for our customers."

In tandem with these changes, Simply NUC introduces Ryan McAnlis as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ryan brings a wealth of sales experience, having spent over 15 years in corporate and channel roles at Cisco Systems, JAR Technologies (acquired by Calnex Solutions), Techstart Ventures, and Sales Geek Ireland.

Ryan's key responsibility will be to unite the Marketing and Sales teams, fostering a collaborative approach to enhance B2B growth strategy. The move is expected to strengthen Simply NUC's position in the market and further elevate its offerings to business clients.

These strategic leadership changes reflect Simply NUC's commitment to adapting and evolving in the dynamic technology landscape. The company remains dedicated to providing unparalleled custom mini PC solutions while fostering a leadership team that blends experience, vision, and strategic acumen to drive continued success.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in small form factor computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers and end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit: https://simplynuc.com/

CONTACT: Kaitlin DeBarros, kaitlin@simplynuc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356336/Simply_NUC_Strategic_Executive_Changes.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027326/simplyNUC_Logo.jpg