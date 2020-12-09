Simply NUC® New Minis Provide a "Gem" of a Choice Between AMD and Intel for Business and Consumer Markets

"We have a corporate vision of a mini computer at every endpoint in the world," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, "And our Simply NUC-branded Ruby mini and Topaz NUC families finally give our customers and partners the CPU and graphics performance choice they have been requesting for years; both delivered with the exact same I/O configurations, and compatible with the existing NUC expansion lid ecosystem."

Three new Topaz NUC SKUs are being added to the Simply NUC roadmap with barebone kit pricing starting at $410USD. The Simply NUC i7 Topaz (NUC11i7TZ) is based on the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Xe graphics, and is intended for usage where performance matters the most. And lower, more cost effective, performance options are also supported with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 (NUC11i5TZ) and i3-1115G4 (NUC11i3TZ) SKUs. More information on the Topaz family can be found at: www.simplynuc.com/topaz.

In addition, three new Ruby Mini PC SKUs are being added to Simply NUC's Consumer/Business roadmap with barebone kit pricing starting at $370USD. The Simply NUC Ruby R8 (CBM1R8RB) is based on the AMD Ryzen R7-4800U mobile processor with Radeon Vega graphics and is intended for usage with high performance requirements. The Ruby product line is rounded out with more cost-effective options including the Ryzen R5-4500U (CBM1R5RB) and Ryzen R3-4300U (CBM1R3RB). More information on the Ruby family can be found at: www.simplynuc.com/ruby.

Ruby and Topaz have near identical configuration options, both offering up to six USB ports, up to four 4K video ports, dual Ethernet supporting GbE and 2.5GbE speeds, and replaceable lids to extend I/O functionality. Both also offer TPM (Trusted Platform Module) for secure communications where encryption is required. These feature-rich minis support a broad variety of usages including office productivity workstation, cloud connectivity, home entertainment, and casual gaming to name a few. As always, Simply NUC will customize your Topaz or Ruby with memory, storage, OS, and accessories; and have it built and shipped within 48 hours.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com

Contact: John Deatherage, CMO [email protected]

SOURCE Simply NUC, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.simplynuc.com

