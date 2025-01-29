Simply Organic Surpasses $1 Million in Grants for Food Insecurity Relief

The Simply Organic Giving Fund awarded a collective $300,000 to nonprofits providing access to healthy, organic food options in 2025

NORWAY, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Organic, a leader in organic herbs, spices, flavors and seasonings, announced its Simply Organic Giving Fund Grant Program has surpassed $1 million in funding to frontline organizations across the U.S. and Canada working to address food insecurity in their communities.

This milestone is accompanied by the announcement of the five 2025-2026 grant recipients receiving a collective $300,000 to support innovative solutions to addressing this systemic issue by expanding access to affordable and desired organic food options to food insecure populations.

"Food insecurity is a pervasive and complex issue affecting a vast array of demographics and communities, with access to organic food becoming an even more intangible option," said Sheryl Marchetti, senior director of marketing for Simply Organic. "With a deep-rooted history in organics, Simply Organic has a legacy of increasing access to organic food as one of the only organic brands to be addressing food insecurity in the U.S. By reaching this new milestone, we're thrilled to see the continued impact of these efforts to support on-the-ground organizations in communities that need it most."

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, 25 percent of food bank distributions struggle to offer organic, healthy foods and beverages, and too often, donated food does not match local preferences or offer culturally relevant foods. The Simply Organic Giving Fund focuses on localizing its giving lens to combat food insecurity by providing grants to community organizations implementing thoughtful and innovative solutions to provide access to healthy, organic food options in neighborhoods and communities lacking access.

For the 2025 granting period, Simply Organic awarded five organizations with programs uniquely designed to tackle ongoing gaps in the food assistance system and spanning a wide range of demographics, including refugees and immigrants, farm workers, children, and families living in food deserts.

This year's Simply Organic Giving Fund Grant Program recipients include:

Project Worthmore : Through their organic DeLaney Community Farm and Yu Meh Food Share Program, Project Worthmore fosters community, promotes self-sufficiency, and improves the quality of life of immigrant and refugee families in the Denver, Colorado metro area. Project Worthmore will receive a $100,000 grant to expand these programs and the critical role they play in health and self-sufficiency for refugee and immigrant communities in the Denver area.



Working Theory Farm: Working Theory is a suburban farm in Washington County, Oregon , that aims to provide mentorship and employment opportunities to at-risk youth while also generating organic produce that helps address food insecurity among migrant farm workers and their families. Working Theory Farm will receive a $78,000 grant to expand their organic farm operation, food distribution, mentorship and employment opportunities.

"Simply Organic has been an instrumental partner in supporting our farm and fresh food program for over four years," said Frank Anello, executive director and co-founder of Project Worthmore in Aurora, Colorado. "Their unwavering commitment—through funding, sponsorship of our farm-to-table dinner, and generous spice donations—has allowed us to make a profound impact on the lives of refugees and immigrants in our community. We are truly grateful for this long-standing and growing partnership that continues to nourish and empower those we serve."

By supporting Simply Organic, consumers can aid in the brand's work to identify creative, systemic solutions to fighting food insecurity in their communities.

Since 2018, the Simply Organic Giving Fund has focused on the growing issue of food insecurity in the United States and Canada, having partnered with a dozen organizations dedicated to providing food insecure communities access to healthy organic food options. This year marks a pivot for the Simply Organic Giving Fund as it moves its granting period to a biennial process to provide grantees the flexibility to pilot new ideas and scale successful interventions, enhancing both immediate and long-term outcomes.

Simply Organic, an all-organic brand from Frontier Co-op®, offers an extensive and growing selection of certified organic spices, baking flavors and extracts, seasoning mixes, and simmer sauces, while supporting organizations working to end food insecurity. Find out more about Simply Organic at www.simplyorganic.com.

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic®, and Aura Cacia® brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; plant-based organic meal solutions; and aromatherapy products with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com.

