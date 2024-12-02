Simply Piano launches on Apple Vision Pro, redefining the future of creative hobbies

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, the creators of the world's #1 piano-learning app, Simply Piano, today announced the launch of their first augmented reality (AR) experience: Simply Piano for Apple Vision Pro. Launching on December 1, this release represents a pivotal moment for creative hobbies, leveraging emerging technology to bring music learning and playing to life like never before.

With Simply Piano for Vision Pro, Simply takes a bold step into augmented reality, harnessing spatial computing to push the boundaries of what's possible in creative hobbies and music education. By leveraging Apple Vision Pro's cutting-edge capabilities, Simply Piano introduces groundbreaking features in piano learning, such as piano keys that light up to guide users, finger-tracking technology, real-time feedback powered by AI, and a virtual keyboard—making it possible to learn piano without a physical instrument for the first time. The app also enables learners to master sheet music in a fully immersive environment.

"Augmented reality has the power to make learning a musical instrument more accessible, intuitive, and awe-inspiring," said Yuval Kaminka, Co-Founder and CEO of Simply. "With Apple Vision Pro, we're showcasing today what the future of creative hobbies looks like—one where technology doesn't just replicate real-world experiences but enhances them, bringing creativity to life in unimaginable ways."

"This isn't just a product launch—it's a leap into the future," added Eliran Douenias, Head of Product Innovation at Simply. "Augmented reality is transforming how we experience creative hobbies at home. For piano learners, it means turning practice into an immersive and inspiring adventure."

While AR is still emerging as a household technology, Simply Piano for Apple Vision Pro demonstrates its potential beyond gaming by focusing on education and creativity. This launch aligns with Simply's mission to make the pursuit of creative hobbies simple and fun, empowering users of all levels to explore their creativity and develop lifelong skills.

Kaminka emphasizes that the app is not just for piano players but a proof of concept for the broader potential of AR in creative hobbies: "When augmented reality becomes part of everyday life, creative hobbies like playing music, drawing, and more will evolve in ways we're only beginning to comprehend. Simply is proud to lead the way in this revolutionary space."

The launch of Simply Piano for Vision Pro comes at a time when music learning is seeing a resurgence, driven by the demand for hobbies that offer personal growth and self-expression. Many learners face barriers such as fitting lessons into daily life or the challenges of self-directed learning. Simply Piano has addressed these barriers with its pedagogy and technology, offering real-time personalized feedback and content. Apple Vision Pro's spatial computing capabilities now take the experience to the next level.

Apple Vision Pro offers unique features such as gesture control, precise spatial tracking, and seamless interaction between real and virtual elements. Simply Piano leverages these innovations, along with advanced AI, to provide a learning experience that feels intuitive and natural. Learners can see virtual keys light up to guide their practice, use hand-tracking technology to ensure proper technique, and receive immediate feedback on their progress—all in an immersive, distraction-free environment.

"We believe the future of creative hobbies lies in blending AR technology with a human-centered approach," Douenias said. "As augmented reality matures, it will unlock new opportunities for personal expression and shared experiences, helping people reach their creative potential in entirely new ways."

Simply Piano is enjoyed by millions of active monthly users in over 180 countries and is available in 12 languages. With popular apps like Simply Guitar, Simply Sing, Simply Play, Simply Tune, and Simply Draw, Simply's expansion into augmented reality underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in creative hobbies.

