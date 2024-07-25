Simply Pure Celebrates Highly-Anticipated Trenton Dispensary Opening

Industry leader Tahir Johnson teams up with cannabis industry pioneer Wanda James to create a fair, inclusive, and prosperous future for all in the growing New Jersey market

EWING, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Pure Dispensary ("Simply Pure" or the "Company"), America's first Black-owned, woman-owned, and vet-owned cannabis license holders, today announced the opening of Simply Pure Trenton , located at 1531 N Olden Ave, Ewing, NJ 08638. Opening July 27, Simply Pure Trenton is one of the first black-owned social equity businesses awarded an adult-use cannabis license in New Jersey.

Simply Pure Trenton aims to be the Garden State's premier Black and locally owned adult-use cannabis dispensary, serving medical patients and adult-use consumers in the greater Trenton metropolitan area and nearby Pennsylvania. The 6,000 square-foot dispensary features an extensive collection of high-quality products from brands including Cookies, Miss Grass, Garden Greens, Hamilton Farms, Wana and Select, as well as a dedicated section for Black-owned brands such as Mudd Brothers, Butacake, Prolific Growhouse and Precious. The store is equipped with 20 kiosks and will employ 21 specialist staff local to the area. The dispensary parking lot features an EV charging station and a picnic area for customers' convenience.

"This is more than a grand opening; it's a meaningful step forward as we cultivate equity in the New Jersey market and beyond," said Tahir Johnson, founder of Simply Pure Trenton and President of the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA). "As someone who has endured the harsh effects of cannabis prohibition multiple times throughout my life, it brings me great joy to supply my community with accessible, legal, and high-quality products. Furthermore, I'm excited to create jobs for those in my community who want to join us on this journey to creating change."

"With his passion for his community, family and creating generational change, Tahir is the perfect person to lead Simply Pure Trenton as we expand outside of Colorado for the first time," said Wanda James, Founder of Simply Pure. "This is the beginning of our mission as we strive to partner with more social equity licensees and help those impacted by the War on Drugs redefine the U.S. cannabis industry."

Simply Pure will celebrate the launch of its Trenton storefront by hosting a series of grand opening events and festivities from Thursday July 25 to Sunday July 28. Event highlights include:

Thursday: Customers who make a purchase of $50 or more will be entered into a raffle to win a pair of sneakers from Snipes

or more will be entered into a raffle to win a pair of sneakers from Snipes Friday: "Food Truck Friday" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET , VIP event to follow from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

, VIP event to follow from Saturday: Grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. led by City Council President Kevin Baxter and meet and greet with renowned rapper and entrepreneur Jim Jones from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

led by City Council President and meet and greet with renowned rapper and entrepreneur from Sunday: Expungement clinic sponsored by The Glory Firm; letter-writing campaign with 40 Tons Brand and Ice Cream Social sponsored by Ben & Jerry's; live Jazz by George V Johnson Jr., and dance performances by Watson-Johnson Dance Theatre

Led by Wanda James, the first African American to own a legally licensed cannabis dispensary and edible company in the United States, Simply Pure is committed to making a meaningful impact through social equity initiatives, creating a fair, inclusive, and prosperous future for all in the cannabis industry. Simply Pure Trenton is the Company's first dispensary in New Jersey and second nationwide.

To learn more about Simply Pure's mission to create an equitable cannabis community or its latest franchising efforts, please visit https://simplypure.com/ .

