Simply Self Storage Announces New Class 'A' Storage Facilities in Long Island, New York

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simply Self Storage, a premier provider of storage solutions for a wide range of customer needs, announced the opening of two brand new facilities in Hauppauge and Lindenhurst on Long Island, New York.

Simply Self Storage - Hauppauge, NY

Simply Self Storage connects storage experts with customers to help simplify their lives, homes and businesses by offering clean, safe, stress-free options for storing their belongings. Their knowledgeable team members assist in selecting a flexible solution which is convenient, simple to use and provides customers with peace of mind knowing their belongings are safe and easily accessible.

"The Lindenhurst and Hauppauge properties extend our customer-oriented solutions to Long Island where we are uniquely positioned to provide the top-level service we are known for," said Joe Robinson, EVP and CMO of Simply Self Storage.

Convenience

Lindenhurst and Hauppauge Simply Self Storage facilities greatly expand the company's footprint, while complementing the current portfolio of properties located across the country.

Offering customers clean, secure and convenient storage options, Simply Self Storage recently opened in the following communities:

1070 Route 109, Lindenhurst, New York

The new facility offers climate controlled storage, spacious and convenient loading areas with available carts for customer use, security cameras, keypad entry, indoor and outdoor lighting, vehicle storage, and packing supplies in a state-of-the-art, class A facility. Convenient for Lindenhurst, Amityville, Babylon and Farmingdale communities of Long Island, NY.

745 Old Willets Path, Hauppauge, New York

Conveniently located just north of the Long Island Expressway, this facility serves Hauppauge, Smithtown, Brentwood and Central Islip customers. Another class A facility offers climate-controlled storage, spacious and convenient loading areas with available carts for customer use, security cameras, keypad entry, indoor and outdoor lighting and packing supplies.

About Simply Self Storage

Since 2003, Simply has embarked on a continual journey to make the self-storage experience as simple as possible, while providing a wide range of convenient and secure storage units that serve both personal and business customers.

Simply Self Storage properties provide greater control over where and how people store their belongings, with the necessary flexibility to meet each individual need. As a national provider of self-storage, Simply Self Storage is proud of the product provided and the service from highly trained employees.

With facilities across the country and millions of square feet of storage space, Simply Self Storage offers all types of clean, safe and stress-free options for storing belongings.

For more information, please visit www.simplyss.com

Contact

Karen Walch

(407) 583-6559

kwalch@simplyss.com

