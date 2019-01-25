Simply Self Storage Announces New Class a Storage Facility in Frisco, Texas

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Self Storage is one of the premier providers of storage solutions for a wide range of customer needs. Simply Self Storage connects customers with passionate storage experts to help simplify their lives, homes, and businesses by offering clean, safe, stress-free options for storing their belongings.

Simply Self Storage 4740 4th Army Drive Frisco, TX 75034

Simply Self Storage is pleased to announce the expansion of services into Frisco, Texas with a newly constructed class A storage facility at 4740 4th Army Drive, Frisco, TX 75034. The facility offers a mix of climate-controlled, interior storage units, as well as exterior, drive-up storage units.

"With our mix of convenient drive-up units and climate controlled inside units, Simply is prepared to address the needs of a wide range of customers including small business and residential clients," says Kyle Schmutzler, EVP.

About Simply Self Storage

Since 2003, Simply has embarked on a continual journey to make the self-storage experience as simple as possible, while providing a wide range of convenient and secure storage units that serve both personal and business customers.

The properties provide greater control over where and how people store their belongings, with the necessary flexibility to meet each individual need. As a national provider of self-storage, Simply Self Storage is proud of the product and service the highly trained employees provide.

With facilities across the country and millions of square feet of storage space, Simply Self Storage offers all types of clean, safe, and stress-free options for storing belongings.

For more information, please visit www.simplyss.com

