Simply Self Storage Announces New Class 'A' Storage Facility in Long Island, New York

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Self Storage, a premier provider of storage solutions for a wide range of customer needs, announced the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Huntington Station on Long Island, New York.

Simply Self Storage connects storage experts with customers to help simplify their lives, homes, and businesses by offering clean, safe, stress-free options for storing their belongings. Knowledgeable team members assist in selecting a flexible solution that is convenient, simple-to use and provides customers with peace of mind knowing their belongings are safe and easily accessible.

"The Huntington Station property extends our customer-oriented solutions to Long Island, where we will continue to provide the top-level service we are known for coast-to-coast," said Kurt O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Simply Self Storage.

Huntington Station Simply Self Storage expands the company's footprint on Long Island while complementing the current portfolio of properties located across the country.

Offering customers secure and convenient storage options and contact-free, online rental and touch-less gate entry, Huntington Station Simply Self Storage puts customers' needs and safety first.

670 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station, NY 11746

The new facility offers climate-controlled storage, spacious and convenient loading areas with available carts for customer use, security cameras, touch-less gate entry or keypad entry, indoor and outdoor lighting, and packing supplies in a class A facility. Convenient for Huntington, Cold Spring Harbor, Greenlawn, Melville, Laurel Hollow, and many other communities on Long Island.

Since 2003, Simply has embarked on a continual journey to make the self-storage experience as simple as possible, while providing a wide range of convenient and secure storage units that serve both personal and business customers.

Simply Self Storage properties provide greater control over where and how people store their belongings, with the necessary flexibility to meet each individual need. As a national provider of self-storage, Simply Self Storage is proud of the product provided and the service from highly trained employees.

With facilities across the country and over 10 million square feet of storage space, Simply Self Storage offers all types of clean, safe, and stress-free options for storing belongings.

For more information, please visit www.simplyss.com.

