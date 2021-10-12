simply tera's® Announces Sustainability Rebrand and Collaboration with Organic Valley®

simply tera's three lines of organic, pure, and goat whey protein powders are all made with rBGH-free dairy and only 2-5 clean ingredients. A wholesome source of nutrition, each variety contains all nine essential amino acids (EAA) and is cold-pressed to preserve and protect the amino acids while maximizing nutrient bioavailability. simply tera's high-quality whey protein exceeds the optimal ratios of EAA and provides higher concentrations of branched-chain amino acids (BCAA), where plant-based protein powders may fall short.

The Organic Valley dairy in simply tera's organic whey protein comes from Organic Valley's co-op of small family farms, raising healthy cows outside on pasture. The farms are USDA-certified organic and never use artificial hormones, GMOs, or antibiotics. Organic foods are growing rapidly, and as shelf-stable products rise in popularity, the simply tera's and Organic Valley collaboration is poised to benefit from two converging trends. As more people seek clean-label products, the simply tera's organic whey protein powder delivers pure nutrition from the highest quality dairy and contains no artificial fillers or toxic pesticides.

"At simply tera's we believe our products should simply be sustainable, clean, nutritious, and delicious," says Debbie Shandel, Chief Growth Officer/Partner at simply tera's. "Our new look reflects where we want to grow as a leader in sustainability – as one of the first to market in our category with packaging made from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials that is 100% recyclable, and in providing better-for-you, clean nutrition. Our more sustainable packaging and devotion to ethical and sustainable farming practices, along with our minimalistic, clean ingredients, supports our intention to become 100% carbon neutral by 2024."

simply tera's organic, pure, and goat protein powders are available in a wide variety of flavors at stores nationwide and at www.simplyteras.com.

About simply tera's®:

simply is at the heart of everything we do at simply tera's, with a mission of bringing consumers simply clean, better-for-you nutrition that's better for the earth. simply tera's produces the highest quality protein powders that are great tasting, nutritious, and made with only a few clean ingredients. Committed to preserving the planet, simply tera's uses sustainable packaging that is 100% recyclable and made from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials from HDPE#2 curbside collected plastic and recycled materials. By giving new life to recycled material, simply tera's created a closed-loop, eco-friendly system with zero packaging waste. As a leader in the industry, simply tera's was awarded the coveted 2021 NEXTY Award for the Best New Environmentally Responsible Packaging. simply tera's joined the Carrington Farms® family of brands in 2018, growing their natural food offerings of innovative, simple, and clean products. Visit www.simplyteras.com and connect with simply tera's @simplyteras on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

About Organic Valley®:

Organic Valley is passionate about doing what's right for people, animals, and earth and is committed to bringing ethically made organic food to families everywhere. Organic Valley is the largest farmer-owned organic cooperative in the U.S. and one of the world's largest organic consumer brands. Founded in 1988 to sustain family farms through organic farming, the cooperative represents approximately 1,700 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit ov.coop/impact. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

