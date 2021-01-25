Simply The Best Digital To Provide Digital Marketing Services to Urgent Home Care - Palm Beach's Leading Home Health Service

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home health services provider Urgent Home Care has announced that Simply the Best Digital will now be heading the company's digital marketing efforts. It was rumored for quite some time that Urgent Home Care searched for a company to head its digital marking campaigns. While the leading home care services provider already had a pretty good online campaign in place, run by its team in-house, it was looking to take that campaign to the next level.



Simply the Best Digital has continued to be the digital marketing agency of choice for many healthcare industry businesses. Urgent Home Care is yet another addition to the company's portfolio of clients in the industry. However, when asked, an executive for Simply the Best Digital said that "our approach to digital marketing for every company is different. We understand that the goal for all companies in the health care industry aren't the same."



In the past Urgent Health Care has focused extensively on branding and reputation management. However, Simply the Best Digital may continue working on building that brand image and other aspects of digital marketing like social media and online advertising. While the strategy isn't clear yet, Simply the Best Digital is known for taking what's called a "multi-pronged" approach.



Readers can find out more about Urgent Home Care in Florida by visiting the company's official website https://palmbeachnurse.com.

"We are so excited to have Urgent Home Care as our clients. Our team is currently putting together a very exciting campaign for the company, which will be revealed soon. However, suffice to say for now, that things will be taken up several notches," said an executive at Simply the Best Digital.



She added, "Digital marketing has changed a lot in the past five years, but especially so for businesses in the health care industry. That's why now it is more important than ever for companies to have a digital strategy in place."

About Urgent Health Care



Home Health Services of Southeast Florida is a culmination of all the pieces required to support the elderly and their families' ever-changing needs. They provide a client-centered service, which connects those who need it with resources, skills, and expertise.



SOURCE Simply The Best Digital