Simply the best: Lone Wolf introduces all-new Authentisign

With over 750,000 licensed users and 28 million signatures processed in 2020, Authentisign is the most used and trusted eSignature solution in real estate today. The solution is built directly into Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition and TransactionDesk Edition) and CREA WEBForms® powered by TransactionDesk, so agents and brokers can import listing data directly from their MLS, prepare listing agreements or offers, and get them signed in a single, connected, digital solution.

In a mission to simplify this process even more, Lone Wolf redesigned Authentisign from the ground up, working together with thousands of agent and administrative users over the past two years for input and validation. The rebuilt Authentisign now includes a new Transaction Workspace tailored to agents; one that allows them to pull in forms, documents, and contacts in one place without having to go back and forth in their workflow. With this new workspace, agents can now send agreements and offers 60% faster in only three steps, an unprecedented ability only available through Authentisign.

"This is a great day for agents, brokers, and homebuyers and sellers everywhere," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and President of Lone Wolf. "With the market the way it is right now, it's critical that agents are able to work fast while staying in lockstep with their clients. The new Authentisign puts the fastest and most innovative eSignature solution in their hands, so they can prepare, send, and sign real estate documents effortlessly."

"I participated in Lone Wolf's trial program, and I absolutely love the new Authentisign," said Janice Poetsch, Chief Administrative Officer from Fair Realty. "The new Authentisign was not only easier and faster than the previous version, but it was also easier and faster than any other eSignature solution I've used. The new transaction workspace is a massive time saver for real estate agents, and the signing experience for clients is incredibly intuitive."

Authentisign is available to agents as an add-on to Lone Wolf Transactions and provided to over 750,000 agents in the U.S. and Canada as a member benefit via state/local associations, boards, and MLSs, and through many brokerages. Lone Wolf is releasing the all-new Authentisign in a phased rollout to Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) users starting in July, while the solution will be made available to Transactions (zipForm Edition) users in 2022.

"Signings are the moment of truth in real estate, so there's nothing more important to agents than getting this process right," said Dan Fortin, Product Manager at Lone Wolf. "Built into Transactions, the all-new Authentisign gives agents and their clients a simple and professional signing experience without unnecessary steps or explanations. This is a massive upgrade for digital signatures, and for real estate agents in particular; and it's one that can't be found anywhere else."

Media Contact:

Lauren Dennard | Industry Relations

E: [email protected]

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON and Dallas, TX. Find out more at https://www.lwolf.com/.

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies

Related Links

lwolf.com

