SimplyHome Secures $255-Million Credit Facility for Texas Portfolio of Built-to-Rent Homes

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based SimplyHome, one of the nation's largest operators of new, single-family rental homes, has secured a $225-million credit facility to refinance an initial portfolio of its properties in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and Bryan/College Station.

Financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets to secure the bridge facility through Churchill Real Estate Holdings.

SimplyHome was represented by Vice President of Finance Colleen Castroman, Finance Associate Chris Cassidy, Financial Analyst Mitchell Brandt, and Associate General Counsel & Secretary Kafah Bachari.

"Our team's open-mindedness in exploring alternative financing structures with trusted business partners was key to achieving this success," says Colleen Castroman, Vice President of Finance for SimplyHome. "By considering different options and being receptive to new ideas, the team demonstrated a willingness to think outside the box and find the best solution for the company."

SimplyHome is the pioneer of quality, built-to-rent single-family homes for those in need of innovative housing solutions that meet their budget, lifestyle and standards.

By revolutionizing the single-family rental market, SimplyHome has brought the experience of home within reach. The company's philosophy of building with a purpose provides more people with access to a place to call home and the community needed to realize their fullest lives.

Founded in 2012, SimplyHome has built more than 10,000 single-family rental homes in sought-after communities across Texas. Today, more than 50,000 residents enjoy the company's high-quality, affordable new homes.

About SimplyHome

Launched in 2012, SimplyHome pioneered the Built-to-Rent (BTR) industry. As a member of Camillo Companies, and with a foundation in land development and construction, SimplyHome is vertically integrated from land acquisition through property management. We build, manage, and maintain single-family homes for rent-it's that simple. SimplyHome has grown to over 10,000 SFR homes across more than 100 neighborhoods, servicing over 50,000 residents, making us one of the largest SFR operators in the nation. Inspired by our purpose to OPEN DOORS, we focus on expanding access to opportunity, creating value and providing a simple process to find a place to call home. SimplyHome is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional properties located across Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and College Station, Texas. For more information, visit www.simplyrent.com .

SOURCE SimplyHome