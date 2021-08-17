SimplyRFID to Improve Inventory Management for QuickBooks

WARRENTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplyRFID, the industry leader in RFID technology, has officially announced the capability to integrate RFID with QuickBooks, the accounting software package developed by Intuit. Users can simply inform the SimplyRFID team that they would like to use QuickBooks. Pogi, SimplyRFID's inventory management server, will add a field where users can set product names and exchange data between the server and QuickBooks.

SimplyRFID

The integration works when the product name listed in Pogi aligns exactly with the name listed in QuickBooks. If this name alignment is not present, QuickBooks will create a new product with the name listed in the field.

To export from SimplyRFID Pogi, users must navigate to "Select Reports" and then select "QuickBooks in Pogi." From there, users can export their inventory. To import in QuickBooks, users must navigate to "Select Settings" and select "Import." From there, they can click "Products and Services" and select the Pogi Inventory CSV.

The SimplyRFID Pogi Server stores essential RFID tag data for inventory management and visibility. Pogi optimizes data storage for RF solutions requiring high-volume transactional updates and real-time response.

"The dynamic relationship between Pogi and QuickBooks allows for seamless integration for our customers," said Carl Brown, CEO of SimplyRFID. He added, "This will provide QuickBooks users with capabilities that only RFID technology can deliver."

About SimplyRFID

SimplyRFID is a software and hardware development company that makes radio-frequency ID tracking systems. We track millions of IT servers, trash cans, drugs, military equipment, and regular old laptops all over the world.

