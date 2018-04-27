SimplyVital Health & Shivom Announce Global Healthcare Blockchain Alliance

SimplyVital Health is developing Health Nexus, a blockchain protocol specifically designed for the security and privacy needs of healthcare. Core to the effectiveness of the Health Nexus blockchain protocol is their existing Key Pair System. The Key Pair System leverages the HLTH token to allow anyone to buy, sell and share digital assets.

Shivom combines blockchain, artificial intelligence, DNA sequencing and cryptography to enable secure and personalized medicine. Shivom will enable DNA data donors to collaborate with changemakers in biotechnology, healthcare and medical research to contribute to the development of medical technology.

"The potential here is just really exciting," says Katherine Kuzmeskas, CEO and Co-Founder of SimplyVital Health. "We found that Shivom is just as dedicated to unlocking the potential of health innovation using this new technology as we are, and the earlier we can start to form an alliance of like-minded thinkers, the better."

"By combining the expertise at Shivom for harnessing DNA sequencing data for personalized medicine, with SimplyVital Health's expertise in secure blockchain protocols for healthcare information, we will be able to transform healthcare together globally," said Dr. Axel Schumacher, Co-Founder & CEO of Shivom.

Among the standards this partnership will explore is compatibility between tokens, uniform data headers and ways blockchain life sciences companies can cooperate rather than compete. While it is still early, the goal of the global blockchain alliance is already in advanced discussions with several high impact companies in the BCHC space.

