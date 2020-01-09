SimplyVital Health and Lacuna Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Savings for Physicians in Value-Based Care Programs

BRIGHTON, Mass., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplyVital Health (SVH) is excited to announce a strategic partnership for helping physicians drive optimal patient outcomes and increase cost savings under Medicare's Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced (BPCI-A) program. SVH will serve as the BPCI-A convener for 32 practices of nearly 200 physicians and 3,000 clinical episodes annually. In partnership with Kindred Healthcare's Lacuna Health, patients will receive a combination of daily check-ins, hospital care transitions support, chronic care management, and remote patient monitoring services from a dedicated team of Lacuna Health care advocates.

SimplyVital Health, Inc.

"We were very selective in choosing a care coordination partner and Lacuna Health has exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled to work with Lacuna Heath because of their diverse portfolio of physician practice solutions coupled with their proven ability to provide care coordination services at scale while driving exceptional results for patients," said Katherine Kuzmeskas, MPH, CEO and Co-Founder of SVH.

The differentiation in SVH's approach lies in their view of value-based care as a strategic growth opportunity for physicians and their focus on the accessibility of data, including care coordination data and near real-time financial and clinical estimates of the patient's care trajectory.

"Siloed data inhibits effective care and impedes the needed shift to a healthcare system that focuses on value over volume," said Kuzmeskas. "We are building the value-based infrastructure that opens access to data that we believe will define the future of healthcare."

Lacuna Health adds community-based and wrap around care management programs that can be burdensome for physician groups to operationalize, since they are centered outside the office setting and typically involve hiring additional clinical staff. In particular, Lacuna Health's care transitions program helped reduce post-discharge readmissions by 47% for a large Florida-based physician group.

"Value-based payment models, particularly ones like BPCI-A that have downside risk, require not only technology and data transparency, but also integrated clinical service solutions. We are excited to join forces with SVH and offer comprehensive patient engagement and care management solutions that will evolve to other value-based programs," said Brian Holzer, MD, MBA, CEO of Lacuna Health.

The BPCI-A program runs through 2023 and under a total-cost-of-care concept, aims to encourage clinicians to adopt best practices, reduce variation, and provide clinically appropriate level of services for patients throughout a clinical episode.

About SimplyVital Health:

SimplyVital Health's vision is secure and easy access to healthcare data for everyone. They accomplish this by building trusted value-based care networks of the top performing providers dedicated to value over volume, and overlay simple, effective technology that drives savings. Leveraging decentralized tools, including their own HIPAA compatible blockchain protocol, they facilitate secure data access across the care continuum. SVH believes that when data is accessible, care improves and costs decrease. To learn more about SimplyVital Health, follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SimplyVitalHealth/ and peruse our career openings at https://angel.co/company/simplyvital-health.

About Lacuna Health:

Lacuna Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kindred Healthcare, is a virtual 24-7 mixed-clinical contact center that works with patients and their caregivers across the care continuum. Lacuna has successfully implemented inbound, outbound, and after-hours contact center services for a diverse set of major clients, and currently provides services to over 400 physicians and their patients while also supporting approximately 80 hospitals and 400 post-acute settings or services. For more information, visit lacunahealth.com.

Media contact:

Kat Kuzmeskas

232105@email4pr.com

617-544-3940

SOURCE SimplyVital Health, Inc.