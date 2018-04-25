SimplyVital Health and LifeStory Health Announce New Partnership

The partnership will utilize aspects of SimplyVital Health's Data Marketplace, which harnesses blockchain technology to govern access to sensitive healthcare data. The Data Marketplace will live on Health Nexus, a blockchain protocol that SimplyVital health is building which will give women and men the ability to own and control their data, as well as give researchers greater access to valuable data sets from around the globe.

"Our partnership with LifeStory Health is another great example of innovative companies working together to build a better healthcare system that empowers both patients and providers," remarked SimplyVital Health CEO Kat Kuzmeskas. "Like LifeStory Health, we see the intrinsic value of letting data lead the research, and how this can lead to new advances in women's health."

Led by Anna Villarreal, LifeStory Health is developing novel diagnostics and potential therapeutic targets for early detection and treatment of female prevalent diseases. A lack of female-only data has led to gender-biased data, and LifeStory Health is creating a blockchain-based data marketplace that will make better data more readily available.

"LifeStory Health is on the forefront of advancing women's health and SimplyVital Health brings yet another innovative and truly visionary approach to providing females with novel diagnostics to predict and early detect female prevalent disease," says Villarreal.

"The visionaries at SimplyVital Health are brilliant innovators and this partnership will advance women's health to a whole new level," continues Villarreal. "Women will have the ability to access their own data and together we have the opportunity to identify trends the world has never before seen."

SimplyVital Health is making decentralized technology accessible to the healthcare industry with Health Nexus, a healthcare-grade blockchain and their principal application, ConnectingCare. Learn more at www.simplyvitalhealth.com/

LifeStory Health, Inc. is leading a pioneering journey into the previously undiscovered territory of female biology, early pre-determination and detection of disease, and potential disease management through effective diagnostic and subsequent therapeutic targets.

