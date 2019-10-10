SimplyVital Health, Inc. Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation for its HIPAA Compatible Blockchain Protocol

BRIGHTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplyVital Health, Inc. (SVH) has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant for $225,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) on the integration of the Graphene protocol with SVH's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compatible blockchain protocol, Nexus. Graphene is a breakthrough in block propagation technology that requires a fraction of network resources, improving the performance of the blockchain while lowering its costs.

The broader impact of SVH's research is to decrease healthcare costs by enabling data access through blockchain. Healthcare, globally, suffers from a lack of trust and value, halting the accessibility of beneficial healthcare information. Utilizing their experience in healthcare administration and advanced technology, SVH solved for trust and value, creating an avenue for safe data access.

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by funding the most creative, impactful ideas," said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With our support, deep technology startups can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

"This grant is transformative and endorses blockchain as a viable tool to re-engineer healthcare," said Kat Kuzmeskas, SVH's CEO, "We are thrilled to represent the NSF with our blockchain work."

NSF accepts Phase I proposals in June and December from small businesses with innovative science and technology solutions, and commercial potential. All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program undergo a rigorous merit-based review process.

About SimplyVital Health, Inc.: SVH is re-engineering healthcare by creating the world's largest, top performing health network focused on trust and value. Underpinning the growing network is Nexus, a HIPAA compatible, trusted blockchain protocol (in testnet) providing the infrastructure for secure data transactions and an opportunity for unlimited innovation in healthcare. Learn more at http://bit.ly/NSF_SVH and https://simplyvitalhealth.com.

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs: America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. To learn more visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/.

