Simpplr launches an AI teammate for internal communicators: Meet Comms AI

Finally, AI that carries the operational load and tracks invisible work so communicators can focus on their superpowers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpplr today announced the launch of Comms AI , the first AI-native workspace built for internal communications teams drowning in coordination work.

Internal communicators know how to write and aren't short on ideas. They're buried in the planning, tracking and translating that never shows up on a calendar. They spend more time managing admin tasks and duplicating campaigns than executing their strategy. Comms people are building timelines. Chasing approvals. Dealing with version control. Writing six versions of the same thing. For many, it's where a lot of their workday goes.

Comms AI takes that coordination load off communicators' plates without removing judgment or control. It brings campaign planning, content creation, approvals and multichannel delivery into one AI-powered workspace so teams can focus on the strategic decisions that require their expertise and human judgment.

"Internal communicators are being asked to operate like a media company with very little budget or headcount support," said Dhiraj Sharma, CEO and founder of Simpplr. "Comms AI runs the operational layer so IC teams can focus on the work only humans can do."

From fragmented tools to unified workflow

Most internal communications teams have no choice but to work across a patchwork of tools. Planning happens in spreadsheets or project management tools that they've retrofitted to work for them. Drafting happens in docs. Approvals get chased through email threads or comments. Publishing is split across the intranet, email, Slack or Teams.

Every handoff adds friction. And over time, that friction quietly erodes quality, consistency — and confidence.

"The hardest part of comms isn't writing," said Carolyn Clark, VP, Communications and EX Strategy at Simpplr. "It's the invisible coordination work that drains time, focus and credibility. Comms AI takes that burden off teams without taking away their voice."

Comms AI replaces this sprawl with one connected workflow. Start with a campaign goal or rough notes. The system builds the structured comms plan. Audiences suggested and mapped, channels selected, timelines set. Risks and mitigations to consider provided.

Everything happens in one place so teams can see what's planned, who owns what, and how campaigns align. By structuring work in one system, Comms AI also makes comms efforts visible — helping teams not only tie their work directly to business priorities but also prove their impact.

When drafting, the AI adapts to the right voice and vibe. It knows the context because it's built into your intranet. It understands how your CEO speaks versus how HR frames policy updates. It knows a 1,200-word intranet article needs different treatment than a 200-character Slack post. Comms AI adapts automatically to provide you various formats, while keeping the intent of the campaign plan.

Approvals happen inside the workspace. Teams see feedback in one place. They can track changes without version chaos, and they can easily see what's approved and ready to ship.

AI-native, not just AI-enabled

Comms AI is built into the Simpplr platform. The intelligence lives inside the workflow.

Comms AI knows the full campaign context and weaves that into every step. This includes who the audience is, which channels are active, where approvals stand, and what's already been communicated. Context doesn't disappear at tool boundaries because there are no tool boundaries.

That's fundamentally different from using standalone AI tools. In those setups, communicators give some context to generative AI such as ChatGPT. They copy results back to docs, then manually coordinate everything else. AI helps with part of the first step, but the orchestration burden remains.

When the AI lives inside the workflow, routine comms get faster and more consistent. Complex campaigns benefit from better planning and execution because teams have time to think strategically instead of reactively.

Comms AI removes the coordination tax that has shaped IC work. As demands grow and resources stay flat, IC teams can plan, execute and deliver with clarity — without sacrificing quality or control.

