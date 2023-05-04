Simpro names tech professional Rachel Truair as new CMO

Experienced leader to help international software platform extend global presence

DENVER, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpro, the leading total business management software for commercial and residential trade service businesses, has just announced the strategic hire of Rachel Truair as the company's new CMO. Truair's track record of success as a technology marketing executive leading teams through global growth will aid Simpro's plans to put the power of their platform in the hands of the trades, from the enterprise level to small business owners, worldwide.

Truair's diverse B2B leadership experience has seen her drive global marketing for Fortune 100 companies and high-growth startups, including Adobe, Magento, Confluent, and Oracle. She has also led multiple organizations through successful exits in both IPOs and acquisitions. Most recently, Truair was CMO at Cart.com. During her tenure, she built an integrated marketing strategy that enabled the ecommerce technology and services company to successfully achieve their marketing goals more effectively and efficiently.

"I'm beyond excited to join Simpro at a crucial time in their, and my own, growth," says Truair. "I have a long-held belief that organizations need leaders who can both blaze trails and lay bricks. I will do both at Simpro, helping grow Simpro's business so that trade service companies all over the world can improve their own internal structures and technology."

Since 2002, Simpro has offered world-class solutions for commercial and residential job management. Service companies often require project management coordination, getting workers, materials, and timing right so that money is well spent and time is not wasted. Simpro's all-in-one software platform empowers trade businesses to gain control over their entire workflow, from ideation to completion, including quoting, scheduling, inventory tracking, and invoicing, amongst other project management functions.

"Simpro is already a category leader for trade service businesses, and my vision for the company is to continue to expand our reach worldwide," said Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro. "In order to do so, I need leaders that not only share that vision, but that can execute on it. I have worked with Rachel previously, and I know the passion and expertise she brings everyday. I couldn't ask for a better marketer and storyteller to help us realize Simpro's full potential."

About Simpro

Simpro is the total business management software for commercial trade service businesses. From job quoting and scheduling to inventory tracking, invoicing and everything in between, Simpro's smart technology solutions and expert long-term support help businesses build, repair and power their future with complete control over operations.

Founded in 2002 by an electrical contractor and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Simpro supports more than 8,000 businesses and 200,000 users worldwide in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, security and fire protection industries with 400+ employees in six global offices. To learn more about Simpro, visit our website.

