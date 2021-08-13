Simpson Healthcare Makes Best Places to Work in CT 2021 List

In July of 2021, Simpson Healthcare furthered its commitment to being a best place to work, earning the status of Certified B Corporation , a new kind of company that uses the power of business to address society's greatest challenges. Simpson Healthcare joins the rapidly growing movement of more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations in over 150 industries, across over 75 countries.

Certified B Corporations believe it's time to expand how success is measured in the business world. For-profit businesses should be a force for good and collectively strive for "shared and durable prosperity." B Corps voluntarily meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. As a B Corp, Simpson will measure and manage the impact of its business on its employees, clients, community and the environment with as much rigor as it manages and monitors its business and its impact on health.

During COVID-19, our fully virtual environment strengthened our resolve to be impactful for our clients. As an agency, we chose to show up with great purpose and energy every day, truly living our B Corp values. The only question on our minds always being, "How can we help make this better?" We supported our clients and continue to rise to meet the pandemic head-on in the healthcare space and are fully committed to our clients and our community during this time.

Contact: Danielle Gallagher, [email protected]

www.simpsonhealthcare.com

SOURCE Simpson Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.simpsonhealthcare.com

