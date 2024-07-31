Simpson Manufacturing Co. Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Brian Magstadt

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, has informed the Company of his intention to retire effective December 31, 2024. Mr. Magstadt joined Simpson in 2004 and has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since 2012. The Company has initiated a comprehensive search for a new Chief Financial Officer consisting of both internal and external candidates.

Mike Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Brian has been an integral part of the Simpson team for the past 20 years. His unmatched leadership and dedication to our mission were instrumental in perpetuating Simpson's values-based culture through a period of significant transformation during his 12 years as CFO. On behalf of the entire Simpson team, I'd like to thank Brian for his invaluable contributions to the Company that have resulted in extraordinary growth, improved profitability, and increased stockholder value. I am personally appreciative of his strategic insights and counsel since I've joined the Company that have helped accelerate our market outperformance and inspire innovative thinking. We wish him all the best in his retirement."

Mr. Olosky continued, "The search for a new CFO is already underway and we look forward to further strengthening our team and culture that continues to differentiate Simpson as the partner of choice for all of our key stakeholders."

Mr. Magstadt added, "It has been a true privilege to serve as Simpson's CFO and to further our mission of helping people build safer, stronger structures. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented team of colleagues over the years and am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. I am confident the Company is well-positioned for future growth, and I look forward to following Simpson's continued success."

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

