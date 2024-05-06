Simpson Manufacturing Co. Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President, North America Sales, Roger Dankel

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced Roger Dankel's retirement from the Company effective June 30, 2025. Mr. Dankel will continue in his role as Executive Vice President, North America Sales of Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. through December 31, 2024, after which he will remain employed as an Executive Advisor until June 30, 2025.

Mike Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "On behalf of the entire Simpson team, I'd like to thank Roger for his 31 years of service to the Company, which included roles as President, North America Sales, Branch Sales Manager, Sales Manager and Sales Representative. Roger's efforts have been instrumental in driving the Company's consistent sales growth and helping to champion our strong culture, including our company value of Relentless Customer Focus, which is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service. We wish Roger all the best in his retirement."

Mr. Dankel added, "I am honored to have been a part of the Simpson family for over three decades and am very proud of what we have achieved together. I remain extremely grateful for the many opportunities the Company has given me throughout my career, and I look forward to staying connected with the Simpson community in my next chapter."

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

