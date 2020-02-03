Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results
- Fourth quarter net sales of $262.5 million increased 8.5% year-over-year
- Fourth quarter net income per diluted common share of $0.63 increased 125.0% year-over-year
- Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share
- 2019 net sales of $1.14 billion increased 5.4% year–over–year
- 2019 net income per diluted common share of $2.98 increased 9.6% year-over-year
- 2019 total operating expenses as a percentage of net sales of 27.9% improved 100 basis points year-over-year
- Returned $101.1 million to the Company's stockholders in 2019 through repurchased common stock and dividends
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full-year of 2019. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).
All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2019 with the quarter ended December 31, 2018 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.
2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Net sales of $262.5 million increased 8.5% compared to $241.8 million.
- North America net sales of $226.8 million increased 10.8% compared to $204.7 million, primarily due to both increased sales volume and higher average unit prices. Canada's net sales were not significantly affected by foreign currency translation.
- Europe net sales of $33.5 million decreased 4.1% compared to $34.9 million. Europe net sales were negatively affected by approximately $1.2 million in foreign currency translations primarily related to the weakening of local currencies against the United States dollar. In local currency, Europe net sales were only slightly down for the quarter.
- Gross profit of $110.1 million increased 12.1% compared to $98.2 million. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 41.9% from 40.6%.
- North America gross profit margin increased to 43.9% from 42.2%, primarily due to decreased factory and overhead costs on increased production as well as decreased material costs, each as a percentage of North America net sales.
- Europe gross profit margin decreased to 29.9% from 31.7%, primarily due to increased factory and overhead costs on lower production and higher material costs, each as a percentage of Europe net sales.
- Income from operations of $36.6 million increased 94.4% compared to $18.8 million, primarily due to higher net sales as well as a $2.3 million decrease in total operating expenses. Income from operations for the 2019 fourth quarter included a $5.6 million gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility within the North America segment and increased SAP-related expenses of $1.7 million year-over-year. Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 included an $8.8 million gain on the sale of a facility within the Administrative & all other segment, as well as a $6.7 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Europe segment. As a percentage of net sales, income from operations increased to 13.9% from 7.8%.
- North America income from operations of $36.8 million increased 137.8% compared to $15.5 million primarily due to the gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility as well as higher net sales and decreased operating expenses. SAP-related expenses increased $1.4 million year-over-year.
- Europe loss from operations of $2.8 million decreased 68% compared to a loss of $8.7 million, primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge reported in 2018.
- The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 22.3% from 29.3%, primarily due to a 2018 nonrecurring impairment of goodwill related to the Europe segment, which was not deductible for income tax and also due to a release of valuation allowances in the Europe segment.
- Net income was $28.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share of the Company's common stock.
2019 Full-Year Financial Highlights
- Net sales of $1.14 billion increased 5.4% compared to $1.08 billion.
- North America net sales of $972.8 million increased 6.8% compared to $910.6 million, primarily due to increases in both sales volumes and average unit prices. Canada's net sales were negatively affected by approximately $1.2 million due to foreign currency translation. In local currency, Canada net sales increased primarily due to increases in sales volume.
- Europe net sales of $155.1 million decreased 2.4% compared to $159.0 million, primarily due to approximately $9.2 million of negative foreign currency translations resulting from some Europe currencies weakening against the United States dollar. In local currency, Europe net sales increased primarily due to increases in both sales volume and average unit prices.
- Gross profit of $492.1 million increased 2.5% compared to $480.3 million. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased to 43.3% from 44.5%.
- North America gross profit margin decreased to 44.8% from 46.3%, primarily due to increased material and labor costs.
- Europe gross profit margin decreased to 34.7% from 35.3%, primarily due to increased factory and overhead, labor and warehouse costs.
- Income from operations of $181.3 million increased 5.0% from $172.6 million, primarily due to higher sales, which was partly offset by higher operating expenses, including $10.7 million of higher personnel expense. Income from operations included SAP-related costs of $13.2 million and a gain of $5.6 million on the sale of a selling and distribution facility. Income from operations for 2018 included $9.4 million of SAP-related costs and an $8.8 million gain on the sale of a facility, as well as a $6.7 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Europe segment. As a percentage of net sales, consolidated income from operations decreased slightly to 15.9% from 16.0%.
- North America income from operations of $176.3 million increased 4.9% compared to $168.1 million, primarily due to higher net sales, which was partly offset by increased operating expenses, including $12.3 million in higher personnel expense. SAP-related expenses increased $2.9 million from 2018.
- Europe income from operations of $6.8 million increased from a loss from operations of $2.7 million, primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge reported in 2018 as well as $2.0 million in reduction in severance expense. SAP-related expenses increased $0.5 million from 2018.
- The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 24.9% from 26.4%, primarily due to a 2018 nonrecurring impairment of goodwill related to the Europe segment, which was not deductible for income tax and also due to a release of valuation allowances in the Europe segment.
- Net income was $134.0 million, or $2.98 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $126.6 million, or $2.72 per diluted share of the Company's common stock.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities increased approximately $45.6 million to $205.6 million from $160.1 million.
- Cash flow used in investing activities increased approximately $17.8 million to $28.0 million from $10.2 million. Capital expenditures were $32.7 million compared to $29.3 million.
Management Commentary
"We made significant operational and financial progress in 2019 resulting in solid organic growth, enhanced operating efficiencies and improved profitability," commented Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Our 2019 net sales improved 5.4% over 2018 to $1.14 billion, driven by higher sales volume, despite the adverse weather conditions experienced in the first half of the year and lapping the benefit of higher sales prices following the price increases we implemented in mid–2018. However, our fourth quarter gross margin of 41.9% remained under pressure. As such, our 2019 full–year gross margin of 43.3% was slightly lower than anticipated. Aside from the factors impacting gross margin in 2019 including increased material, labor, factory and overhead costs, and to a lesser extent, sales mix, we continue to hold one of the highest margin profiles in the industry by continuing to effectively manage elements within our control including: maintaining a best–in–class customer experience, high–quality trusted products, and deep industry relationships."
Ms. Colonias continued, "We successfully maintained our focus on rationalizing our cost structure in 2019, resulting in a 100 basis point year–over–year improvement in our total operating expenses as a percentage of net sales to 27.9%. As a result, we generated strong earnings of $2.98 per diluted share, up 9.6% over 2018. As a testament to our ongoing confidence in our business, we were pleased to have returned $101.1 million to our stockholders through share repurchases and dividends. Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, we remain focused on progressing towards our financial targets to position Simpson for long-term sustainable and profitable growth."
Corporate Developments
- On January 21, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 23, 2020 to stockholders of record as of April 2, 2020.
- On December 9, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company's common stock. The authorization is in effect from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
- During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 117,988 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average price of $79.49 per share, for a total of $9.4 million. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 972,337 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average price of $62.55 per share, for a total of $60.8 million of the 2019 share repurchase authorization of $100 million.
Business Outlook
Based on current business trends and conditions, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is as follows:
- Gross margin is estimated to be in the range of approximately 43.5% to 44.5%.
- The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of approximately 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates.
About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$
|
262,510
|
$
|
241,845
|
$
|
1,136,539
|
$
|
1,078,809
|
Cost of sales
|
152,457
|
143,641
|
644,409
|
598,522
|
Gross profit
|
110,053
|
98,204
|
492,130
|
480,287
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development and engineering expense
|
11,771
|
10,216
|
47,058
|
43,056
|
Selling expense
|
28,097
|
26,278
|
112,568
|
109,931
|
General and administrative expense
|
39,333
|
45,004
|
157,274
|
158,568
|
Total operating expenses
|
79,201
|
81,498
|
316,900
|
311,555
|
Net gain on disposal of assets
|
(5,759)
|
(8,810)
|
(6,024)
|
(10,579)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
—
|
6,686
|
—
|
6,686
|
Income from operations
|
36,611
|
18,830
|
181,254
|
172,625
|
Interest income (expense), net and other
|
(594)
|
(250)
|
(1,737)
|
(634)
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|
91
|
(530)
|
(1,161)
|
137
|
Income before taxes
|
36,108
|
18,050
|
178,357
|
172,128
|
Provision for income taxes
|
8,051
|
5,293
|
44,375
|
45,495
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,057
|
$
|
12,757
|
$
|
133,982
|
$
|
126,633
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
3.00
|
$
|
2.74
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
2.98
|
$
|
2.72
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
44,466
|
45,435
|
44,735
|
46,213
|
Diluted
|
44,684
|
45,776
|
44,921
|
46,540
|
Other data:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
9,358
|
$
|
10,345
|
$
|
38,402
|
$
|
39,393
|
Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense
|
1,735
|
2,402
|
10,434
|
11,176
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
$
|
230,210
|
$
|
160,180
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
139,364
|
146,052
|
Inventories
|
251,907
|
276,088
|
Other current assets
|
19,426
|
17,209
|
Total current assets
|
640,907
|
599,529
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
249,012
|
254,597
|
Goodwill
|
131,879
|
130,250
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
73,568
|
37,287
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,095,366
|
$
|
1,021,663
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$
|
33,351
|
$
|
34,361
|
Other current liabilities
|
125,556
|
117,219
|
Total current liabilities
|
158,907
|
151,580
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
27,930
|
—
|
Other long-term liabilities - net of current portion
|
16,572
|
14,569
|
Stockholders' equity
|
891,957
|
855,514
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,095,366
|
$
|
1,021,663
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
%
|
December 31,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
change *
|
2019
|
2018
|
change *
|
Net Sales by Reporting Segment
|
North America
|
$
|
226,840
|
$
|
204,656
|
11%
|
$
|
972,849
|
$
|
910,587
|
7%
|
Percentage of total net sales
|
86
|
%
|
85
|
%
|
86
|
%
|
84
|
%
|
Europe
|
33,497
|
34,931
|
(4)%
|
155,144
|
159,027
|
(2)%
|
Percentage of total net sales
|
13
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
2,173
|
2,258
|
(4)%
|
8,546
|
9,195
|
(7)%
|
Percentage of total net sales
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
262,510
|
$
|
241,845
|
9%
|
$
|
1,136,539
|
$
|
1,078,809
|
5%
|
Net Sales by Product Group**
|
Wood Construction
|
$
|
216,870
|
$
|
202,323
|
7%
|
$
|
948,768
|
$
|
913,202
|
4%
|
Percentage of total net sales
|
83
|
%
|
84
|
%
|
84
|
%
|
85
|
%
|
Concrete Construction
|
45,578
|
39,470
|
15%
|
187,462
|
165,317
|
13%
|
Percentage of total net sales
|
17
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
Other
|
62
|
52
|
N/M
|
309
|
290
|
N/M
|
Total
|
$
|
262,510
|
$
|
241,845
|
9%
|
$
|
1,136,539
|
$
|
1,078,809
|
5%
|
Gross Profit by Reporting Segment
|
North America
|
$
|
99,487
|
$
|
86,323
|
15%
|
$
|
435,738
|
$
|
421,820
|
3%
|
North America gross profit margin
|
44
|
%
|
42
|
%
|
45
|
%
|
46
|
%
|
Europe
|
10,006
|
11,070
|
(10)%
|
53,906
|
56,151
|
(4)%
|
Europe gross profit margin
|
30
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
35
|
%
|
35
|
%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
768
|
661
|
N/M
|
2,692
|
2,085
|
N/M
|
Administrative and all other
|
(208)
|
150
|
N/M
|
(206)
|
231
|
N/M
|
Total
|
$
|
110,053
|
$
|
98,204
|
12%
|
$
|
492,130
|
$
|
480,287
|
2%
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
North America
|
$
|
36,783
|
$
|
15,467
|
138%
|
$
|
176,329
|
$
|
168,139
|
5%
|
North America operating profit margin
|
16
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
Europe
|
(2,827)
|
(8,707)
|
68%
|
6,817
|
(2,656)
|
N/M
|
Europe operating profit margin
|
(8)
|
%
|
(25)
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
105
|
(280)
|
N/M
|
(731)
|
(2,029)
|
N/M
|
Administrative and all other
|
2,550
|
12,350
|
N/M
|
(1,161)
|
9,171
|
N/M
|
Total
|
$
|
36,611
|
$
|
18,830
|
94%
|
$
|
181,254
|
$
|
172,625
|
5%
|
*
|
Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses.
|
**
|
The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.
|
N/M
|
Statistic is not material or not meaningful.
