Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Fourth quarter net sales of $293.9 million increased 12.0% year-over-year

Fourth quarter net income per diluted common share of $0.68 increased 7.9% year-over-year

D eclared a $0.23 per share cash dividend

2020 net sales of $1.27 billion increased 11.6% year-over-year

2020 net income per diluted common share of $4.27 increased 43.3% year-over-year

Returned $116.2 million to stockholders in 2020 through repurchases of the Company's common stock and dividends

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2020. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2020 with the quarter ended December 31, 2019 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $293.9 million increased 12.0% from $262.5 million .

increased 12.0% from . North America net sales of $249.1 million increased 9.8% from $226.8 million due to higher sales volumes to the home center channel, primarily due to the return of a home center customer and increased demand from new housing starts and repair and remodel activity. Canada's net sales increased primarily due to higher sales volumes in local currency and were slightly impacted by positive foreign currency translation.

net sales of increased 9.8% from due to higher sales volumes to the home center channel, primarily due to the return of a home center customer and increased demand from new housing starts and repair and remodel activity. net sales increased primarily due to higher sales volumes in local currency and were slightly impacted by positive foreign currency translation.

Europe net sales of $41.8 million increased 24.9% from $33.5 million due to higher sales volumes in local currency and were positively affected by approximately $2.5 million in foreign currency translation related to Europe's currencies strengthening against the United States dollar.

net sales of increased 24.9% from due to higher sales volumes in local currency and were positively affected by approximately in foreign currency translation related to currencies strengthening against dollar. Consolidated gross profit of $123.7 million increased 12.4% compared to $110.1 million . Consolidated gross profit as a percentage of consolidated net sales increased to 42.1% from 41.9%.

increased 12.4% compared to . Consolidated gross profit as a percentage of consolidated net sales increased to 42.1% from 41.9%. North America gross profit margin decreased to 43.2% from 43.9%, primarily due to higher factory and overhead, warehouse and shipping costs, each as a percentage of net sales, which were partly offset by a decrease in material costs as a percentage of net sales.

gross profit margin decreased to 43.2% from 43.9%, primarily due to higher factory and overhead, warehouse and shipping costs, each as a percentage of net sales, which were partly offset by a decrease in material costs as a percentage of net sales.

Europe gross profit margin increased to 35.3% from 29.9%, primarily due to lower material and warehouse costs, partly offset by higher labor costs, each as a percentage of net sales.

gross profit margin increased to 35.3% from 29.9%, primarily due to lower material and warehouse costs, partly offset by higher labor costs, each as a percentage of net sales. Consolidated income from operations of $39.5 million increased 7.8% compared to $36 .6 million. The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing and stock-based compensation expense resulting from favorable operating performance in the fourth quarter. Additionally, consolidated income from operations for 2019 included a $5.6 million gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility, which contributed to the consolidated operating margins decreasing to 13.4% from 13.9%.

increased 7.8% compared to .6 million. The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing and stock-based compensation expense resulting from favorable operating performance in the fourth quarter. Additionally, consolidated income from operations for 2019 included a gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility, which contributed to the consolidated operating margins decreasing to 13.4% from 13.9%. North America income from operations of $36.1 million decreased 1.8% compared to $36.8 million . Income from operations for 2019 included the $5.6 million gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility noted above.

income from operations of decreased 1.8% compared to . Income from operations for 2019 included the gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility noted above.

Europe income from operations of $1.3 million increased 145.8% compared to a loss of $2.8 million , primarily due to the increase in gross profit, partly offset by increased cash profit sharing expense.

income from operations of increased 145.8% compared to a loss of , primarily due to the increase in gross profit, partly offset by increased cash profit sharing expense. The Company's effective income tax rate increased to 25.6% from 22.3% due to the release of foreign valuation allowances in 2019.

Net income was $29.6 million , or $0.68 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $28.1 million , or $0.63 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of , or per diluted share. Cash flow provided by operating activities increased approximately $21.1 million to $77.5 million from $56.4 million .

to from . Cash flow used in investing activities increased approximately $15.8 million to $18.3 million from $2.5 million primarily due to higher proceeds on sale of property and equipment in 2019 including sale of a selling and distribution facility. Capital expenditures were $17.0 million compared to $8.2 million .

2020 Full-Year Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $1.27 billion increased 11.6% from $1.14 billion , primarily due to higher sales volumes and were positively affected by approximately $1.5 million in foreign currency translation related mostly to Europe's currencies strengthening against the United States dollar.

increased 11.6% from , primarily due to higher sales volumes and were positively affected by approximately in foreign currency translation related mostly to currencies strengthening against dollar. Consolidated gross profit of $576.4 million increased 17.1% compared to $492.1 million . Consolidated gross profit as a percentage of consolidated net sales increased to 45.5% from 43.3%, primarily due to lower material costs.

increased 17.1% compared to . Consolidated gross profit as a percentage of consolidated net sales increased to 45.5% from 43.3%, primarily due to lower material costs. Consolidated income from operations of $252.4 million increased 39.2% compared to $181.3 million . The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing and stock-based compensation, primarily for favorable operating performance.

increased 39.2% compared to . The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing and stock-based compensation, primarily for favorable operating performance. The Company's effective income tax rate increased to 25.1% from 24.9%.

Net income was $187.0 million , or $4.27 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $134.0 million , or $2.98 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of , or per diluted share. Cash flow provided by operating activities increased almost $1.5 million to $207.1 million from $205.7 million .

to from . Cash flow used in investing activities increased approximately $11.9 million to $39.9 million from $28.0 million . Capital expenditures decreased slightly to $32.6 million from $32.7 million .

Management Commentary

"I'm extremely pleased with our strong financial and operational performance in 2020, which we delivered in a highly challenging operating environment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Our net sales improved 11.6% over 2019 to $1.27 billion, the highest in our Company's history, driven by strong sales volume. As a result, we generated record earnings of $4.27 per diluted share, up 43.3% over 2019. These results would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees. Their diligence, including strict adherence to protocols to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, has enabled us to continue operating our business with minimal disruptions from the pandemic."

Mrs. Colonias continued, "Our record 2020 results were further supported by our commitment to position Simpson for long-term sustainable and increasingly profitable growth. In October of 2017, we unveiled a three year 2020 Plan with aggressive targets to maximize our operating efficiencies and drive long term stockholder value. While we elected to withdraw these financial targets in April 2020 due to the significant level of uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19, we continued to execute based on the same underlying principles, focusing on operating efficiencies and cost savings to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, we also experienced certain tailwinds in our business as a result of COVID-19 related macro-economic conditions; namely, favorable steel prices, temporary reductions in travel and related operating expenses and an increase in repair and remodel activity. Due to the culmination of these factors we were able to meet or exceed nearly all of our ambitious 2020 Plan objectives. We are very proud of this achievement."

Mrs. Colonias concluded, "Our success in executing the 2020 Plan has created a strong foundation for Simpson. We have achieved solid organic growth, rationalized our cost structure to improve company-wide profitability and improved our working capital management and balance sheet position, in turn, creating value for all key Simpson stakeholders."

Corporate Developments

During the quarter, the Company repaid the remaining $75 million borrowed from its $300 million revolving credit facility.

borrowed from its revolving credit facility. On January 22, 2021 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 22, 2021 to the stockholders of record as of April 1, 2021 .

, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of per share. The dividend will be payable on to the stockholders of record as of . On December 16, 2020 , the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company's common stock effective January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 .

, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to of the Company's common stock effective through . During the quarter, the Company repurchased 150,974 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total of $13.5 million . For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 , an aggregate of 1,053,314 shares of the Company's common stock were repurchased on the open market at an average price of $72.33 per share, for a total of $76.2 million of the 2020 share repurchase authorization of $100 million .

Business Outlook

Based on business trends and conditions as of today, February 8, 2021, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 is as follows:

Operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 16.5% to 18.5%.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million .

While the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic conditions remains uncertain, the Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the outbreak on its operations and financial condition, which was not significantly adversely impacted in fiscal 2020. Please note that ongoing uncertainties surrounding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, which may include the economic impact on its operations, raw material costs, consumers, suppliers, vendors, and other factors outside of its control, may have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial outlook.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 293,897



$ 262,510



$ 1,267,945



$ 1,136,539

Cost of sales 170,222



152,457



691,561



644,409

Gross profit 123,675



110,053



576,384



492,130

Operating expenses:













Research and development and engineering expense 12,947



11,771



50,807



47,058

Selling expense 27,760



28,097



112,517



112,568

General and administrative expense 43,633



39,333



161,029



157,274

Total operating expenses 84,340



79,201



324,353



316,900

Gain on disposal of assets (123)



(5,759)



(332)



(6,024)

Income from operations 39,458



36,611



252,363



181,254

Interest income (expense), net and other 403



(503)



(2,799)



(2,897)

Income before taxes 39,861



36,108



249,564



178,357

Provision for income taxes 10,223



8,051



62,564



44,375

Net income $ 29,638



$ 28,057



$ 187,000



$ 133,982

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.68



$ 0.63



$ 4.28



$ 3.00

Diluted $ 0.68



$ 0.63



$ 4.27



$ 2.98

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 43,501



44,466



43,709



44,735

Diluted 43,647



44,684



43,841



44,921

Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 8,679



$ 9,358



$ 38,767



$ 38,402

Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense 4,047



1,735



13,506



10,434



































Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





December 31,





2020

2019

Cash and short-term investments

$ 274,639



$ 230,210



Trade accounts receivable, net

165,128



139,364



Inventories

283,742



251,907



Other current assets

29,630



19,426



Total current assets

753,139



640,907



Property, plant and equipment, net

255,184



249,012



Operating lease right-of-use assets

45,792



35,436



Goodwill

135,844



131,879



Other noncurrent assets

42,610



38,132



Total assets

$ 1,232,569



$ 1,095,366



Trade accounts payable

$ 48,271



$ 33,351



Other current liabilities

145,790



125,556



Total current liabilities

194,061



158,907



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

37,199



27,930



Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities

20,366



16,572



Stockholders' equity

980,943



891,957



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,232,569



$ 1,095,366





Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information

(In thousands)







Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2020

2019

change *

2020

2019

change * Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 249,131



$ 226,840



9.8%

$ 1,101,891



$ 972,849



13.3%

Percentage of total net sales 84.8 %

86.4 %





86.9 %

85.6 %





Europe 41,836



33,497



24.9%

156,713



155,144



1.0%

Percentage of total net sales 14.2 %

12.8 %





12.4 %

13.7 %





Asia/Pacific 2,930



2,173



34.8%

9,341



8,546



9.3%

Percentage of total net sales 1.0 %

0.8 %





0.7 %

0.8 %







Total $ 293,897



$ 262,510



12.0%

$ 1,267,945



$ 1,136,539



11.6% Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 248,365



$ 216,870



15%

$ 1,082,577



$ 948,768



14%

Percentage of total net sales 85 %

83 %





85 %

84 %





Concrete Construction 45,332



45,578



(1)%

184,631



187,462



(2)%

Percentage of total net sales 15 %

17 %





15 %

16 %





Other 199



62



N/M

437



309



N/M



Total $ 293,897



$ 262,510



12%

$ 1,267,945



$ 1,136,539



12% Gross Profit by Reporting Segment























North America $ 107,517



$ 99,487



8.1%

$ 517,380



$ 435,738



18.7%

North America gross profit margin 43.2 %

43.9 %





47.0 %

44.8 %





Europe 14,754



10,006



47.5%

55,541



53,906



3.0%

Europe gross profit margin 35.3 %

29.9 %





35.4 %

35.3 %





Asia/Pacific 1,450



768



N/M

3,477



2,692



N/M

Administrative and all other (46)



(208)



N/M

(14)



(206)



N/M



Total $ 123,675



$ 110,053



12.4%

$ 576,384



$ 492,130



17.1% Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 36,117



$ 36,783



(1.8)%

$ 249,252



$ 176,329



41.4%

North America operating profit margin 14.5 %

16.2 %





22.6 %

18.1 %





Europe 1,296



(2,827)



145.8%

8,396



6,817



23.2%

Europe operating profit (loss) margin 3.1 %

(8.4) %





5.4 %

4.4 %





Asia/Pacific 468



105



N/M

308



(731)



N/M

Administrative and all other 1,577



2,550



N/M

(5,593)



(1,161)



N/M



Total $ 39,458



$ 36,611



7.8%

$ 252,363



$ 181,254



39.2%









* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

