SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2025 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES 2026 OUTLOOK

2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $539.3 million increased 4.2% year-over-year

Net income per diluted share of $1.35

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share

2025 Full Year Highlights

Net sales of $2.3 billion increased 4.5% year-over-year

Income from operations of $458.1 million, resulting in an operating income margin of 19.6%

Net income per diluted share of $8.24

Repurchased $120.0 million in common stock, including $30.0 million during the fourth quarter

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2025 with the quarter ended December 31, 2024 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Consolidated 2025 Highlights



Three Months Ended,

Quarter-Over-

Twelve Months Ended,

Year-Over-

December 31,

Quarter

December 31,

Year

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages) Net sales $ 539,345

$ 517,429

4.2 %

$ 2,332,808

$ 2,232,139

4.5 % Gross profit 235,073

227,236

3.4 %

1,069,605

1,023,888

4.5 % Gross profit margin 43.6 %

43.9 %





45.9 %

45.9 %



Total operating expenses 161,839

149,552

8.2 %

626,977

588,547

6.5 % Income from operations 74,759

76,849

(2.7) %

458,065

429,975

6.5 % Operating income margin 13.9 %

14.9 %





19.6 %

19.3 %



Net income $ 56,214

$ 55,458

1.4 %

$ 345,083

$ 322,224

7.1 % Net income per diluted common

share $ 1.35

$ 1.31

3.1 %

$ 8.24

$ 7.60

8.4 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 104,701

$ 105,705

(0.9) %

$ 544,279

$ 526,803

3.3 %



Total U.S. Housing starts - December 31, 2025 data not available2

























1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and it is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the press release. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income see the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 2The housing starts data was unavailable at the time of the press release. Based on the United States Census Bureau's release calendar, we expect the next update on national housing market data to be issued around February 18, 2026.

Management Commentary

"In 2025, we executed with discipline across our business, and I am proud of what our teams accomplished," said Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "We delivered 4.5% revenue growth in a challenging housing market and achieved a solid 19.6% operating margin, reflecting the strength of our business model and effective cost management. Top-line growth in 2025 included approximately 3% from our pricing actions, 1% from acquisitions, and 1% from foreign exchange, which was partially offset by a 1% decline in volume. Importantly, we achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate below 1.0 for the second consecutive year, our best safety performance in company history. Our commitment to safety demonstrates the values that define Simpson, above all, "everybody matters."

Mr. Olosky continued, "Our results this year demonstrate the resilience of our portfolio and the effectiveness of our long-term strategy. We continued to innovate, expanded our digital capabilities, brought new manufacturing capabilities online, expanded our warehouse footprint, and strengthened customer relationships across our key end markets. As we look ahead, we remain focused on our ambitions to grow above the market, achieve an operating margin of at least 20%, and drive earnings per share growth ahead of net sales growth. This focus is supported by strong operational execution and a balanced approach to capital allocation, positioning us well for continued success in 2026 and beyond as we deepen our commitment to being the partner of choice for our customers."

North America Segment Financial Highlights

2025 Fourth Quarter

Net sales of $416.9 million increased 3.0% from $404.8 million due to the increases in pricing, partly offset by lower volumes.

Gross margin decreased to 46.2% from 46.9% due to tariffs on certain imported fastener and anchor products, as well as higher factory and overhead and labor costs, partly offset by lower warehouse costs, as a percentage of net sales.

Income from operations of $82.3 million decreased 3.6% from $85.4 million. The decrease was primarily driven by higher operating expenses resulting from the timing of increased charitable donations, as well as increases in variable incentive compensation, and personnel costs, including severance related costs.

2025 Full Year

Net sales of $1.8 billion increased 4.5% from 2024 due to increases in pricing, and higher incremental sales related to the Company's 2024 acquisitions, partly offset by lower volumes.

Gross margin decreased to 48.8% from 48.9%, due to higher factory and overhead, labor costs, partly offset by lower warehouse costs, as a percentage of net sales. Tariffs on certain imported fastener and anchor products also had a negative impact on gross margin.

Income from operations of $448.8 million increased 2.1% from $439.6 million. The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was driven by higher personnel costs including severance related costs, variable incentive compensation, IT application costs. as well as the timing of higher charitable donations,

Europe Segment Financial Highlights

2025 Fourth Quarter

Net sales of $117.9 million increased 9.1% from $108.1 million, primarily due to the positive effect of approximately $9.1 million in foreign currency translation and a modest improvement in sales volumes and pricing.

Gross margin increased to 33.6% from 32.3%, primarily due to lower material and freight costs, partly offset by higher factory and overhead, warehouse and labor costs, as a percentage of net sales. Gross profit was negatively impacted by footprint optimization and severance costs.

Income from operations of $2.8 million increased 259.6% from $0.8 million, mostly due to higher gross profit, partly offset by increases in operating expenses driven primarily by the negative effect of approximately $2.9 million in foreign currency translation.

2025 Full Year

Net sales of $499.6 million increased 4.3% from $479.1 million, primarily due to the positive effect of approximately $20.4 million in foreign currency translation.

Gross margin increased to 35.8% from 35.3%, primarily due to lower material and freight costs, partly offset by higher factory and overhead, warehouse and labor costs, as a percentage of net sales. Gross profit was negatively impacted by footprint optimization and severance costs.

Income from operations of $43.9 million increased 29.7% from $33.8 million mostly due to higher gross profit, partly offset by increases in operating expenses driven primarily by the negative effect of approximately $5.3 million in foreign currency translation.

Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific and Administrative and All Other segments).

Corporate Developments

On January 28, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, estimated to be $12.0 million in aggregate. The dividend will be payable on April 23, 2026, to the Company's stockholders of record on April 2, 2026.

On December 16, 2025, the Company entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. The Amended and Restated Credit Agreement amends and restates the Company's previous Credit Agreement, dated as of July 27, 2012. The Amended and Restated Credit Agreement provides for a 5-year Revolving Credit Facility of $600.0 million, which includes a letter of credit sub-facility of up to $50.0 million, and for a 5-year Term Loan Facility of $300.0 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $74.2 million outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility and $300.0 million under the Term Loan Facility for ongoing working capital and general business needs.

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 177,845 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at an average price of $168.68 per share, for a total of $30.0 million, completing the repurchase of $120.0 million of the Company's common stock that was previously authorized for fiscal 2025.

The Company is authorized by the Board to repurchase up to $150.0 million of the Company's common stock beginning January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $384.1 million with total debt outstanding of $374.2 million under the Company's $900.0 million credit facility.

For the 2025 fourth quarter, cash provided by operating activities of approximately $155.6 million increased from $115.8 million, primarily due to decreases in working capital. For the 2025 full year, cash provided by operating activities of $458.6 million increased from $338.2 million, primarily due to decreases in working capital and higher net income.

For the 2025 fourth quarter, cash used in investing activities of approximately $30.2 million decreased from $57.1 million mostly due to decreased capital expenditures of $18.3 million and increased proceeds from the sale of assets of $7.4 million. For the 2025 full year, cash used in investing activities of $136.7 million decreased from $259.3 million mostly due to decreased acquisitions of $77.1 million.

For the 2025 fourth quarter, cash used in financing activities of $42.9 million decreased from $150.4 million. For the 2025 full year, cash used in financing activities of $186.1 million decreased from $261.5 million, primarily as a result of debt refinancing activity.

Business Outlook

The Company is initiating its 2026 financial outlook to reflect its expectations regarding demand trends, cost of sales, and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, February 9, 2026, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 is as follows:

Consolidated operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 19.5% to 20.5%. The operating margin range includes a projected gain of $10.0 million to $12.0 million on the sale of vacant land.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates as well as international income tax rates, and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $75.0 million to $85.0 million.

Conference Call Details

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon and glass fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the Company's website on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, effective tax rates, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: anticipated consolidated operating margin for 2026; expected gain on the sale of undeveloped land; estimated effective tax rate for 2026; and projected capital expenditures for 2026.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the effect of tariffs and international trade policies on our business operations, the effects of inflation and labor and supply shortages, on our operations, and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, the effect of a global pandemic such as the COVID-19 pandemic or other widespread public health crisis and their effects on the global economy, as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Since not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an additional financial measure in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of its business. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows it to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, integration, acquisition and restructuring costs, non-qualified compensation adjustments, goodwill impairment, gain on bargain purchase, lease termination costs, severance costs, net loss or gain on disposal of assets, interest income or expense, and foreign exchange and other expense (income).

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 539,345

$ 517,429

$ 2,332,808

$ 2,232,139 Cost of sales 304,272

290,193

1,263,203

1,208,251 Gross profit 235,073

227,236

1,069,605

1,023,888 Research and development and engineering expense 21,084

22,157

82,483

81,916 Selling expense 56,078

52,777

222,808

213,532 General and administrative expense 84,677

74,618

321,686

293,099 Total operating expenses 161,839

149,552

626,977

588,547 Acquisition and integration related costs 616

821

1,065

5,813 Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets (2,141)

14

(16,502)

(447) Income from operations 74,759

76,849

458,065

429,975 Interest income and other finance costs, net 4,022

1,166

8,337

5,277 Other & foreign exchange loss, net (4,080)

(1,560)

(3,929)

(1,209) Income before taxes 74,701

76,455

462,473

434,043 Provision for income taxes 18,487

20,997

117,390

111,819 Net income $ 56,214

$ 55,458

$ 345,083

$ 322,224 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 1.36

$ 1.32

$ 8.27

$ 7.64 Diluted $ 1.35

$ 1.31

$ 8.24

$ 7.60 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 41,345

41,980

41,718

42,182 Diluted 41,509

42,174

41,861

42,383 Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 24,961

$ 24,749

$ 88,477

$ 84,584 Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense 3,486

3,257

22,220

18,346

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)





December 31,





2025

2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 384,138

$ 239,371

Trade accounts receivable, net

302,688

284,392

Inventories

594,192

593,175

Other current assets

71,485

59,383

Total current assets

1,352,503

1,176,321

Property, plant and equipment, net

627,854

531,655

Operating lease right-of-use assets

115,060

93,933

Goodwill

558,521

512,383

Intangible assets, net

387,729

375,051

Other noncurrent assets

31,959

46,825

Total assets

$ 3,073,626

$ 2,736,168

Trade accounts payable

$ 91,467

$ 100,972

Long-term debt, current portion

15,000

22,500

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

275,328

242,876

Total current liabilities

381,795

366,348

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

96,819

76,184

Long-term debt, net of current portion and issuance costs

355,509

362,563

Deferred income tax

99,792

90,303

Other long-term liabilities

104,234

27,636

Non-qualified deferred compensation plan share awards

5,715

7,786

Stockholders' equity

2,029,762

1,805,348

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,073,626

$ 2,736,168



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)







Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2025

2024

change *

2025

2024

change * Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 416,863

$ 404,753

3.0 %

$ 1,813,856

$ 1,735,879

4.5 %

Percentage of total net sales 77.3 %

78.2 %





77.8 %

77.8 %





Europe 117,871

108,070

9.1 %

499,559

479,055

4.3 %

Percentage of total net sales 21.9 %

20.9 %





21.4 %

21.5 %





Asia/Pacific 4,611

4,606

0.1 %

19,393

17,205

12.7 %

Percentage of total net sales 0.9 %

0.9 %





0.8 %

0.8 %







Total $ 539,345

$ 517,429

4.2 %

$ 2,332,808

$ 2,232,139

4.5 % Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 447,458

$ 438,111

2.1 %

$ 1,967,741

$ 1,899,524

3.6 %

Percentage of total net sales 83.0 %

84.7 %





84.4 %

85.1 %





Concrete Construction 90,728

78,665

15.3 %

360,613

330,557

9.1 %

Percentage of total net sales 16.8 %

15.2 %





15.5 %

14.8 %





Other 1,159

653

N/M

4,454

2,058

N/M



Total $ 539,345

$ 517,429

4.2 %

$ 2,332,808

$ 2,232,139

4.5 % Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 192,721

$ 189,749

1.6 %

$ 885,028

$ 848,541

4.3 %

North America gross profit margin 46.2 %

46.9 %





48.8 %

48.9 %





Europe 39,622

34,894

13.5 %

178,933

168,982

5.9 %

Europe gross profit margin 33.6 %

32.3 %





35.8 %

35.3 %





Asia/Pacific 1,112

2,017

N/M

6,449

5,798

N/M

Administrative and all other 1,618

576

N/M

(805)

567

N/M



Total $ 235,073

$ 227,236

3.4 %

$ 1,069,605

$ 1,023,888

4.5 % Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 82,291

$ 85,354

(3.6) %

$ 448,807

$ 439,567

2.1 %

North America operating profit margin 19.7 %

21.1 %





24.7 %

25.3 %





Europe 2,765

769

259.6 %

43,862

33,806

29.7 %

Europe operating profit margin 2.3 %

0.7 %





8.8 %

7.1 %





Asia/Pacific (233)

323

N/M

595

(294)

N/M

Administrative and all other (10,064)

(9,597)

N/M

(35,199)

(43,104)

N/M



Total $ 74,759

$ 76,849

(2.7) %

$ 458,065

$ 429,975

6.5 %









* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Income $ 56,214

$ 55,458

$ 345,083

$ 322,224















Provision for income taxes 18,487

20,997

117,390

111,819 Interest income, net and other financing costs (4,022)

(1,166)

(8,337)

(5,277) Depreciation and amortization 24,961

24,749

88,477

84,584 Other* 9,061

5,667

1,666

13,453 Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,701

$ 105,705

$ 544,279

$ 526,803















*Other: Includes acquisition, integration, and restructuring related expenses, non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments, lease termination, severance

costs, other & foreign exchange loss net, and net loss or gain on disposal of assets.

