Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results and Updates 2025 Guidance

Net sales of $623.5 million increased 6.2% year-over-year

Income from operations of $140.7 million increased 12.7% year-over-year including one-time gain on sale

Net income per diluted share of $2.58 increased 16.7% year-over-year

Repurchased $30.0 million of common stock during the quarter; increased 2025 share repurchase authorization program to $120.0 million

Announced 2026 share repurchases up to $150.0 million of the Company's common stock

Declared a $0.29 per share dividend

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2025 with the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company reclassified certain engineering costs related to the Company's digital efforts from research and development and engineering expense as well as selling expense to general and administrative expense. The financial results of prior three and nine month periods ending on September 30, 2024, were revised to reflect these changes, with $3.1 million and $8.5 million, respectively, of costs being reclassified from research and development expenses and $1.6 million and $4.3 million, respectively, from selling expense to general and administrative expense. While this reclassification impacts the comparability of the results for prior periods, the reclassification did not have any impact on the total operating expenses.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP (as defined below) net income, see the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 2 The housing starts data was unavailable at the time of the press release due to the government shutdown.

Management Commentary

"We delivered solid third quarter results despite ongoing softness in residential housing markets across the U.S. and Europe," said Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Our pricing actions, particularly in response to tariff pressures and a positive impact from foreign exchange, drove net sales growth of over 6%. I am proud of how our teams navigated a complex macroeconomic backdrop, especially in the Southern and Western regions of the U.S., where we typically have higher content per unit and housing starts remain under pressure. In Europe, we were also pleased to see sales growth in local currency, primarily driven by higher volumes. We remain focused on driving above market growth."

Mr. Olosky continued, "As we look ahead, we are undertaking proactive strategic cost savings initiatives to align our operations with evolving market demand and position the Company for long-term success. We expect these initiatives to generate at least $30 million in annualized cost savings. While these decisions are never easy, we remain committed to supporting our people and maintaining our strong focus on innovation, customer service, and operational excellence. Our proven ability to outperform the market, maintain strong margins, and consistently grow EPS ahead of net sales, gives us confidence in delivering sustained shareholder value, even in a challenging environment."

North America Segment 2025 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $483.6 million increased 4.8% from $461.4 million primarily due to price increases that took effect in June 2025 and incremental sales from the Company's 2024 acquisitions, partially offset by decreased sales volumes.

Gross margin declined to 49.0% from 49.5% due to higher factory and overhead as well as warehouse costs, as a percentage of net sales.

Income from operations of $125.2 million increased 1.6% from $123.3 million. The increase was due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher variable incentive compensation, personnel costs, severance costs related to strategic cost savings initiatives, and software related costs.

Europe Segment 2025 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $134.4 million increased 10.9% from $121.2 million due to increased sales volume as well as the positive effect of approximately $8.1 million in foreign currency translation.

Gross margin increased to 37.9% from 36.6%, primarily due to lower material costs, as a percentage of net sales.

Income from operations of $16.1 million increased 27.6% from $12.6 million primarily due to an increase in gross profit, partially offset by increases in operating expenses due to the negative effect of approximately $2.1 million in foreign currency translation.

Administrative and All Other 2025 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Loss from operations of $1.1 million decreased from $11.3 million due to net gain on disposal of assets of $12.9 million related to the sale of the existing Gallatin, Tennessee facility.

Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific and Administrative and All Other segments).

Corporate Developments

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 158,865 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $188.84 per share, for a total of $30.0 million. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 522,150 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $172.36 per share, for a total of $90.0 million.

On October 23, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") increased the 2025 share repurchase authorization by an additional $20.0 million, with an aggregate $30.0 million now available for repurchases of the Company's common stock through December 31, 2025.

On October 23, 2025, the Board authorized the Company to repurchase up to $150.0 million of the Company's common stock, effective January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026.

On October 23, 2025, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, estimated to be $12.0 million in aggregate. The dividend will be payable on January 22, 2026, to the Company's stockholders of record on January 2, 2026.

The Company implemented strategic cost savings initiatives during Q3 2025 aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies and reducing costs to better align its operations with current and expected market conditions. These actions are part of a broader effort to maintain margin stability during a sustained period of housing market weakness. The Company expects to generate annualized cost savings of approximately $30 million, with one-time charges of approximately $9.0 to $12.0 million in fiscal year 2025. Management emphasizes that these actions are proactive and strategic, reinforcing the Company's continued commitment to operational discipline, in alignment with its key financial ambitions, and long-term value creation.

Balance Sheet & 2025 Third Quarter Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $297.3 million with total debt outstanding of $371.3 million under the Company's $450.0 million term credit facility.

Cash flow provided by operating activities of $169.5 million increased by $67.1 million from $102.4 million, primarily due to changes in working capital.

Cash flow used in investing activities of $15.7 million decreased by $90.8 million from $106.4 million primarily due to decreases in asset acquisitions and capital expenditures as well as increased proceeds on sale of assets.

Business Outlook

The Company is updating its prior 2025 financial outlook. As of today, October 27, 2025, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 is as follows:

Consolidated operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 19.0% to 20.0%, reflecting current market conditions and recent strategic initiatives. The outlook reflects the previously announced price increases that went into effect on June 2, 2025 and October 15, 2025 and it includes a benefit of $12.9 million from the sale of the existing Gallatin, Tennessee facility as well as non-recurring severance costs of approximately $9.0 to $12.0 million.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%, including both federal and state income tax rates as well as international income tax rates, and assumes minimal impact from recently passed tax legislation.

Capital expenditures are now estimated to be in the range of $150.0 million to $160.0 million, which includes approximately $75.0 million to $80.0 million remaining for both the Columbus, Ohio facility expansion and the new Gallatin, Tennessee facility construction.

Conference Call Details

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon & glass fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the company's website on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the effect of tariffs and international trade policies on our business operations, the effects of inflation and labor and supply shortages on our operations and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, the effect of a global pandemic such as the COVID-19 pandemic or other widespread public health crisis and their effects on the global economy as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Since not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an additional financial measure in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of its business. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows it to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, integration, acquisition and restructuring costs, non-qualified compensation adjustments, goodwill impairment, gain on bargain purchase, lease termination costs, severance costs, net loss or gain on disposal of assets, interest income or expense, and foreign exchange and other expense (income).

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 623,513

$ 587,153

$ 1,793,463

$ 1,714,710 Cost of sales 334,251

312,096

957,711

916,551 Gross profit 289,262

275,057

835,752

798,159 Research and development and engineering expense 20,793

20,546

61,399

59,759 Selling expense 56,123

52,997

166,730

160,755 General and administrative expense 85,375

75,329

238,229

219,977 Total operating expense 162,291

148,872

466,358

440,491 Acquisition and integration related costs 309

1,356

449

4,992 Net gain on disposal of assets (14,081)

(25)

(14,361)

(460) Income from operations 140,743

124,854

383,306

353,136 Interest income, net and other finance costs 2,317

1,668

4,315

4,111 Other & foreign exchange gain (loss), net 777

(29)

151

352 Income before taxes 143,837

126,493

387,772

357,599 Provision for income taxes 36,393

32,974

98,903

90,821 Net income $ 107,444

$ 93,519

$ 288,869

$ 266,778 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 2.59

$ 2.22

$ 6.92

$ 6.31 Diluted $ 2.58

$ 2.21

$ 6.89

$ 6.28 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 41,520

42,151

41,737

42,254 Diluted 41,704

42,335

41,903

42,464 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.29

$ 0.28

$ 0.86

$ 0.83 Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 22,999

$ 21,276

$ 63,516

$ 59,835 Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 5,829

$ 4,662

$ 18,734

$ 15,089

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024

2024 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 297,304

$ 339,427

$ 239,371 Trade accounts receivable, net

395,353

360,350

284,392 Inventories

591,877

583,380

593,175 Other current assets

64,834

51,609

59,383 Total current assets

1,349,368

1,334,766

1,176,321 Property, plant and equipment, net

613,896

495,822

531,655 Operating lease right-of-use assets

94,363

87,097

93,933 Goodwill

557,836

550,946

512,383 Intangible assets, net

392,517

395,517

375,051 Other noncurrent assets

37,443

33,311

46,825 Total assets

$ 3,045,423

$ 2,897,459

$ 2,736,168 Trade accounts payable

$ 103,593

$ 110,321

$ 100,972 Long-term debt, current portion

22,500

22,500

22,500 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

277,204

245,130

242,876 Total current liabilities

403,297

377,951

366,348 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

76,599

70,496

76,184 Long-term debt, net of current portion and issuance costs

346,709

442,885

362,563 Deferred income tax

94,088

89,226

90,303 Other long-term liabilities

111,437

53,457

27,636 Non-qualified deferred compensation plan awards

6,653

6,473

7,786 Stockholders' equity

2,006,640

1,856,971

1,805,348 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity

$ 3,045,423

$ 2,897,459

$ 2,736,168

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2025

2024

change*

2025

2024

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 483,607

$ 461,356

4.8 %

$ 1,396,993

$ 1,331,126

4.9 %

Percentage of total net sales 77.6 %

78.6 %





77.9 %

77.6 %





Europe 134,430

121,170

10.9 %

381,688

370,985

2.9 %

Percentage of total net sales 21.6 %

20.6 %





21.3 %

21.6 %





Asia/Pacific 5,476

4,627

18.3 %

14,782

12,599

17.3 %



$ 623,513

$ 587,153

6.2 %

$ 1,793,463

$ 1,714,710

4.6 % Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 524,439

$ 499,546

5.0 %

$ 1,520,283

$ 1,461,413

4.0 %

Percentage of total net sales 84.1 %

85.1 %





84.8 %

85.2 %





Concrete Construction 97,798

86,715

12.8 %

269,885

251,892

7.1 %

Percentage of total net sales 15.7 %

14.8 %





15.0 %

14.7 %





Other 1,276

892

N/M

3,295

1,405

N/M



$ 623,513

$ 587,153

6.2 %

$ 1,793,463

$ 1,714,710

4.6 % Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 237,181

$ 228,169

3.9 %

$ 693,527

$ 660,287

5.0 %

North America gross margin 49.0 %

49.5 %





49.6 %

49.6 %





Europe 51,014

44,327

15.1 %

139,311

134,088

3.9 %

Europe gross margin 37.9 %

36.6 %





36.5 %

36.1 %





Asia/Pacific 2,077

1,619

N/M

5,337

3,781

N/M

Administrative and all other (1,010)

942

N/M

(2,423)

3

N/M



$ 289,262

$ 275,057

5.2 %

$ 835,752

$ 798,159

4.7 % Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 125,179

$ 123,251

1.6 %

$ 366,516

$ 354,212

3.5 %

North America operating margin 25.9 %

26.7 %





26.2 %

26.6 %





Europe 16,119

12,635

27.6 %

41,097

33,037

24.4 %

Europe operating margin 12.0 %

10.4 %





10.8 %

8.9 %





Asia/Pacific 555

260

N/M

828

(617)

N/M

Administrative and all other (1,110)

(11,292)

N/M

(25,135)

(33,496)

N/M



$ 140,743

$ 124,854

12.7 %

$ 383,306

$ 353,136

8.5 %









* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Income $ 107,444

$ 93,519

$ 288,869

$ 266,778 Provision for income taxes 36,393

32,974

98,903

90,821 Interest income, net and other financing costs (2,317)

(1,668)

(4,315)

$ (4,111) Depreciation and amortization 22,999

21,276

63,516

59,835 Other* (9,265)

2,513

(9,789)

5,972 Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,254

$ 148,614

$ 437,184

$ 419,295



*Other: Includes acquisition integration and restructuring related expenses, non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments, lease termination, severance costs, other & foreign exchange loss net, and net loss or gain on disposal of assets.

