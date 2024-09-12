Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Participation at The D.A. Davidson 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer and Simpson management will participate in D.A. Davidson's 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Simpson is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. CT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

[email protected]

(310) 829-5400

