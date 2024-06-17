Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Publishes Fiscal 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today it has published its Fiscal 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. Highlights of the Company's continued commitment to social responsibility and environmentally sustainable business practices to its employees and stakeholders include:

In 2023, making corporate contributions of more than $2.5 million

Making donations of more than $5.5 million in cash and products to Habitat for Humanity over the past 16 years.

in cash and products to Habitat for Humanity over the past 16 years. Increasing the number of scholarships from 100 to 120 a year, and the scholarship amount from $2,500 to $3,000 .

to . Increasing our individual Matching Gift limit for employees from $1,000 to $5,000 .

to . Establishing a Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Engagement role to strengthen community connections and address the skilled labor shortage in the construction trades.

Launching Origin, a financial platform designed to provide our employees with all the financial well-being tools they need.

Partnering with Gallup to conduct our 2024 annual Global Employee Engagement Survey.

Developing three goals relating to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Setting the goal to reduce our TRIR to below 1.5 by the end of 2024.

Adding an Innovation Pillar to our report.

Committing to continuously improve energy, water and waste performance.

The report includes updated ESG-related metrics for the year ended December 31, 2023. Simpson's Fiscal 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report can be found on the Company's website at https://simpsonmfg-esg.metrio.net/.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations

[email protected]

(310) 829-5400

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.