Simpson Performance Products Acquires Clearwater Lights

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Performance Products ("Simpson," "SPP" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of New York-based private equity firm, BRS & Co. ("BRS"), acquired Clearwater Lights ("Clearwater") from its founder, Glenn Stasky, who will become a senior member of the SPP team and continue to lead the Clearwater operation.

Based in Rancho Cordova, California, Clearwater is a designer, assembler and marketer of auxiliary LED light solutions for a variety of motorsport applications. Built in a range of sizes, intensities and beam angles, Clearwater's auxiliary lights are designed to improve safety and to suit various riding styles.

Chuck Davies, CEO of Simpson, said, "We are excited about the addition of the Clearwater Lights brand to the Simpson portfolio and believe it to be a strong strategic fit with Simpson's mission of providing best-in-class safety gear for the motorsport industry. Partnering up with Glenn will lead to more innovation over all our product ranges and together we can get more people safer with Glenn's great lights."

About BRS & Co.

BRS is a New York based private equity investment firm with combined capital invested of $1.2 billion, focused on investing in lower middle market consumer goods and services businesses. Since 1996, BRS has purchased over 50 portfolio companies for aggregate consideration of over $6.9 billion. In addition, BRS portfolio companies have completed over 40 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.brs.com.

