Simpson Performance Products Acquires Merelli Compositi

Merelli has recently moved into a new larger facility in Onore, Italy to meet increasing production demands. The new location is a close 25 miles to the Stilo headquarters. The Merelli family will continue with the company to grow the business, implement new technology, realize cost savings and create value.

Chuck Davies, CEO of Simpson Performance Products stated, "We are very happy with this acquisition which we know will be beneficial to the Simpson Group. More and more parts for racing and high performance products are made of carbon to achieve the best combination of weight and strength. Merelli has demonstrated unique abilities and knowledge in this area. The Simpson group sells more carbon helmets than anyone else, so it is a natural progression for us to have a carbon shop. "

Guglielmo Belotti, Stilo's Managing Director added, "We see excellent growth potential and sharing of knowledge with adjacent areas of interest for future growth like Merelli's work in the ski and bike industry. Merelli is an impressive operation that will only help to add to Simpson and Stilo's strong reputation in the global high performance safety market. Stilo's Research and Development Manager, Paolo Bonetalli has been instrumental in the recommendation and acquisition of Merelli and will continue as the lead liaison from Stilo."

Dino Merelli added, "This is a great opportunity for Merelli. To be a part of such an important group in motorsports can only result in greater momentum for our future growth. We are proud to continue working with Stilo and Simpson to achieve new goals."

About Simpson Performance Products

Simpson is a portfolio company of Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co. ("BRS"). Founded in 1959 and based in New Braunfels, TX, Simpson is the leading provider of critical motorsports safety equipment. Backed by best-in-class technical expertise, the Company has built a loyal following in the motorsports community among both professional and amateur drivers. Simpson's Flight division was formed in 2017 and expands the Simpson brand into the aviation sector. In addition to the respected Simpson brand and Merelli Compositi, the Company portfolio includes the HANS brand of advanced head and neck restraints and Stilo auto racing helmets. www.teamsimpson.com

About Merelli Compositi

Merelli has been in business since 1988 and involved with the top performance advanced sector for about 10 years, providing high quality technology for high end carbon bikes, automotive components, snow skis and many other products.

