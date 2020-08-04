SIMPSON® pressure washers join the fight against COVID-19
FNA releases the new SIMPSON® SM1200 Sanitizing Mister and Pressure Washing System
Aug 04, 2020, 09:13 ET
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, SIMPSON® and the FNA Group support a population in crisis with the SM1200 Sanitizing Mister and Pressure Washing System. Powered by an electric induction motor, the SM1200 is perfect for indoor and outdoor use and a dual action valve selects either mister or pressure washer modes.
When used with Vital Oxide® (sold separately), the SM1200 will disinfect most surfaces. "It's simple to use and perfect for sanitizing homes, schools, churches, hospitals, kitchens, parks and more," said William Alexander, EVP of Sales and Marketing at the FNA Group.
For more information on The FNA Group, please contact their marketing team at 847-348-1500 or [email protected]. For more information on, or to place an order for, the SM1200, please contact a SIMPSON sales representative at 847-348-1553.
SOURCE SIMPSON