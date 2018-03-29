Simpson Strong-Tie Boosts Its Portfolio of Scalable Software Solutions for Homebuilders with Acquisition of LotSpec App Suite

Founded in 2016 by construction IT veteran Jon Albert, LotSpec is focused on the design and development of efficiency tools, practices and workflows for the large-volume homebuilders. The company's core LotSpec application has been recognized as an elegant solution for helping builders manage project options, and is built on a similar code base in both 2D or 3D AutoCAD Architecture and Autodesk's flagship product Revit. This dual functionality allows builders to gain maximum efficiency from their existing 2D drawings, while setting the stage to ease into advanced functionality with Revit and other complementary technology solutions provided by CG Visions.

According to an October 2016 survey conducted by the National Association of Home Builders, awareness and adoption of BIM solutions is increasing among residential construction professionals. In the survey of architects, single-family and multifamily builders, 27% of respondents said they were familiar with BIM, compared to only 17% who reported being familiar with the technology in 2014. Even among those professionals who are BIM-aware, adoption is increasing slowly, demonstrating the need for easily implemented, scalable solutions.

"As the industry looks to achieve more from their existing construction documents and evolve to newer technology, solutions are needed that provide immediate value and still allow for adoption of more advanced programming, but on the builder's own timeline," says Albert. "With LotSpec now available as a choice from the Simpson Strong-Tie technology offering, current and future customers will have access to additional product resources and technologies which are designed to integrate with their business needs."



In addition to configuring lot-specific plan sets, the LotSpec app enables production builders to create master plan sets and manage the myriad of options offered to homebuyers, providing a customized project design and build approach that favors variety and flexibility over a static, cookie-cutter style.

With the LotSpec acquisition, Simpson Strong-Tie further broadens its technological service portfolio offering builders a diversity of software choices to fit their individual business needs. "LotSpec complements our 2017 acquisition of CG Visions by expanding our list of software choices to the residential builder market," says Simpson Strong-Tie President of North American Sales Roger Dankel. "This strategy continues to strengthen our value proposition of being the industry's trusted partner in construction solutions and building systems."

About Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

For more than 60 years, Simpson Strong-Tie has dedicated itself to creating structural products that help people build safer, stronger homes and buildings. Considered an industry leader in structural systems research, testing and innovation, Simpson Strong-Tie works closely with construction professionals to provide code-listed, field-tested products and value-engineered solutions. Our engineered structural products and systems are recognized for helping structures resist high winds, hurricanes and seismic forces. They include structural connectors, fasteners, fastening systems, lateral-force-resisting systems, anchors and product solutions for repairing, protecting and strengthening concrete. From product development and testing to training and engineering and field support, Simpson Strong-Tie is committed to helping customers succeed. For more information, visit strongtie.com and follow us on facebook.com/strongtie, twitter.com/strongtie, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About LotSpec

LotSpec is an application add-in suite for Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture and Autodesk® Revit®. Geared toward production homebuilders, LotSpec provides an elegant solution for managing design options in a 2D or 3D workflow and automates the process of creating "Lot Specific" plan sets used for permitting and construction based on customer option selections. LotSpec also provides a powerful set of tools for producing master plan sets commonly used for bidding and approval processes. Learn more at LotSpec.com.

For More Information and Photography:

Shelby Lentz

slentz@strongtie.com

925-560-9068

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-strong-tie-boosts-its-portfolio-of-scalable-software-solutions-for-homebuilders-with-acquisition-of-lotspec-app-suite-300622008.html

SOURCE Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strongtie.com

