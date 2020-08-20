Sims Lifecycle Services Announces Tampa Innovation Center

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling, is pleased to announce the opening of its Tampa Innovation Center. This site is dedicated to increasing the redeployment, reuse and recyclability of retired IT equipment, including data center material.

The Innovation Center looks to build on the success of past projects, such as the HP plastics project, and accelerate the creation and adoption of new sustainability opportunities. Focusing on equipment from large data centers, SLS continues to work with clients to help them meet their sustainability goals, returning better value to clients and reduce the carbon footprint of retired electronics.

"I am very pleased to work with clients on our shared sustainability efforts," stated Sean Magann, global vice president of sales and marketing for SLS. "We have put resources into creating cleaner commodity streams to increase recyclability, and with our new Innovation Center we can build on those efforts and help create products that are highly reusable, reducing everyone's carbon footprint."

As a division of Sims Limited and a member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, SLS is committed to changing the way resources are disposed. The company remains dedicated to achieving its shared purpose to create a world without waste to preserve our planet. This innovation center is consistent with our commitment to our clients, shareholders and our community.

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), rebranded from Sims Recycling Solutions, provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we continuously seek new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

