Sims Lifecycle Services Collaborates with Microsoft, Facilitates Material Donations for Datacenter Academies

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in datacenter hardware circularity, IT asset disposition (ITAD), and electronics recycling, is proud to support Microsoft in its development of the Microsoft Datacenter Academy. As a Microsoft preferred supplier, SLS services Microsoft datacenters around the world by collecting equipment to be refurbished, reused, and recycled, as well as facilitates donations to the program.

The collaboration is part of the Microsoft Datacenter Academy program, a workforce development program sponsored by the Microsoft Datacenter Community Development team. The program assists education partners in Microsoft datacenter communities with delivering the training and certification necessary to enable employment in the growing cloud computing and information technology sectors. It helps build digital skills and provides career pathways in the growing information technology sector for residents of the communities where Microsoft operates datacenters.

"We are proud to use our datacenter expertise to support Microsoft's initiative to contribute to a better society while embracing technology as a means to improving people's lives. This is our second year supporting datacenter donations for Microsoft, and we appreciate the support of DB Schenker with the logistics," stated Sean Magann, chief commercial officer for SLS. "As the program grows, we are pleased to see the donations expand to other Microsoft business units."

"My team is very grateful for the work and contributions from Sims Lifecycle Services. It's wonderful to connect with organizations who share similar commitments around education and giving back to communities," said Bob Reitinger, Workforce Development Manager at Microsoft. "Microsoft is committed to education and skills development, and we must ensure that economic opportunity is inclusive for every resident and organization in our datacenter communities."

Microsoft provides scholarships, curriculum, equipment donations, and mentoring to colleges and education providers who host Datacenter Academies. The typical Datacenter Academy lab contains three rack cabinets with a mix of servers, storage devices, and networking equipment. Students use this equipment to receive hands-on experience with industry-standard hyper cloud hardware.

Visit the Sims Lifecycle Services website for more information on data center decommissioning and disposition services.

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), rebranded from Sims Recycling Solutions, provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components, and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and datacenter equipment.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS' clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SLS continuously seeks new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com .

SOURCE Sims Lifecycle Services

Related Links

http://www.simslifecycle.com.

