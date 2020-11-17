Sims Lifecycle Services Explains Today's Recycling Challenges at Reverse Logistics Association European Summit

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), data center IT circularity and electronics recycling, participated on a panel at the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) European Summit 2020. The virtual summit, which took place on Sept. 29-30 brought together returns and reverse logistics subject matter experts to discuss issues surrounding the circular economy, customer experience, digital transformation and recycling challenges.

Jelle Slenters, Head of Business Development for SLS, EMEA participated in a panel regarding "Recycling Challenges in Reverse Logistics" on Sept. 30. The panel featured Corey Dehmey from SERI and Maria Eisenberg from Marimole and discussed how reducing waste is good for profits and for the planet, but also how effective recycling can be complex and expensive.

"I appreciated the invitation to participate in this panel discussion and offer my perspective on the unique recycling challenges facing the industry today," stated Slenters. "As discussed, communication and transparency are going to remain significant to overcome these challenges, and as our clients' demands evolve we will continue to work closely with them, invest in our ecosystem, and leverage our strong network of partners around the world. This collaboration will help drive more closed-loop solutions."

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), rebranded from Sims Recycling Solutions, provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS' clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SLS continuously seeks new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

