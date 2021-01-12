Sims Lifecycle Services Listed for Third Time as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Gartner "Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)"

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in data center hardware circularity, IT asset disposition (ITAD), and electronics recycling, today announced its inclusion for the third time in the latest "Market Guide for ITAD" reporti. Published by Gartner, a prominent IT research and advisory company, the Market Guide is designed to help IT leaders identify the right ITAD processes and vendors for their requirements.

Representative Vendors listed are all identified to provide readers with an overview of the market and its offerings. Included in the Market Guide is a presentation of key findings and recommendations regarding risks to avoid, areas of focus, and insights on future industry challenges and concerns.

The Market Guide includes market recommendations for contracting global ITAD services. One recommendation is choosing a global, sole-source supplier. SLS is one of two ITAD providers with the ability to deliver this service. According to Gartner, an advantage of working with a single vendor includes the ability to receive services "from large global players like Ingram Micro and Sims Lifecycle Services, who deliver much of their ITAD processing services through facilities that they own and operate."

"I continue to see an accurate representation of the industry, reflecting the quality of the research done; and we believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our solution's value to our global clients," stated Sean Magann, chief commercial officer at SLS. "In our opinion, Gartner continues to be an indispensable tool to help IT executives make informed decisions regarding their data center hardware lifecycle and ITAD programs."

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), rebranded from Sims Recycling Solutions, provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS' clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SLS continuously seeks new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

