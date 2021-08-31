Sims Lifecycle Services Opens Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), data center IT circularity, and electronics recycling, announces the opening of its newest facility in Guadalajara, Mexico. The new site extends the company's best in class global footprint, which currently includes facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and India. SLS also formed a local business entity, incorporated as Sims Lifecycle Services, S.A. de C.V., to serve its growing client base and interests in the country.

"I am very pleased that we've chosen Mexico as the location for our newest owned and operated venture. We continue to see our data center and ITAD clients grow in Mexico, and this facility will help us better serve them," stated Sean Magann, Chief Commercial Officer for SLS. "I have spent a fair amount of time in Guadalajara, and I have an appreciation for the culture and business environment."

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we continuously seek new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

