Sims Lifecycle Services Releases Three Year Sustainability Goals

– Commitment to use 100% renewable energy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2025 –

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), data center IT circularity and electronics recycling, today announced its 2025 sustainability goals to demonstrate its dedication to corporate responsibility and alignment with many goals set forth by its global clientele.

Specifically, SLS commits to establishing 100% renewable electricity and achieving carbon neutrality at all SLS owned sites by 2025.

These measurable sustainability efforts demonstrate the business' commitment to long-term carbon reduction.

"By establishing these measurable goals, we are announcing to our clients and the ITAD industry that we are committed to our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet," said Angela Catt chief financial and sustainability officer at SLS. "We have a responsibility to our clients – especially those with strict sustainability goals of their own – to operate in a way that manages their material securely, responsibly, and as sustainably as possible."

With the addition of these goals, SLS continues to advance sustainability within the ITAD industry. The recent release of the business' sustainability calculator and the establishment of a dedicated sustainability team are part of a multi-faceted sustainability approach.

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we continuously seek new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

