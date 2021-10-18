Sims Limited Announces the Appointment of Victoria Binns to Board of Directors; Jim Thompson to Retire

Ms. Binns has more than 35 years of experience in the global resources and financial services sectors – including 10 years in executive leadership roles at BHP in Asia, and 15 years in financial services with Merrill Lynch Australia and Macquarie Equities. During her career at BHP, Ms. Binns' roles included vice president minerals marketing, leadership positions in the metals and coal marketing business, and vice president of market analysis and economics. She was also co-founder and chair of Women in Mining and Resources Sg (WIMAR Sg).

Prior to joining BHP, Ms. Binns held several board of directors and senior management roles at Merrill Lynch Australia, including managing director and head of Australian research, head of global mining, metals and steel, and head of Australian mining research.

Ms. Binns is a non-executive director of two ASX-listed companies, Cooper Energy and Evolution Mining. She is also a non-executive director for the NFP Carbon Market Institute (CMI), as well as a member of the Advisory Council for JP Morgan, Australia and New Zealand.

"As Chairman, I'm delighted to welcome Vicky to our board as an independent non-executive director, bringing many years of invaluable financial and organizational experience. Vicky's experience in safety and risk management, finance, strategy and culture, and value creation will significantly benefit the company and its shareholders," said Geoffrey Brunsdon, chairman and independent non-executive director at Sims Limited. "I believe Vicky's appointment is aligned with the company's purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, and its strategy, and her experience will complement the Board's existing mix of skills and experience, and I look forward to working with her.

Jim Thompson, independent non-executive director, informed the Board of Directors that he will not stand for re-election at the 2021 annual general meeting. During his tenure, Mr. Thompson played a significant role in guiding the company's strategy with his extensive knowledge of the ferrous and non-ferrous industries based on a 30-year career at Cargill, Inc. Additionally, he demonstrated a singular focus on employee safety as the chairman of the Safety, Health, Environment, Community and Sustainability Committee at Sims Limited.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Jim for his guidance and dedication over the past 12 years, including when he acted in an executive capacity following the retirement of the then chief executive officer in 2013. I would like to place on the record the Board's sincere appreciation of Jim's long and selfless service to the company, its employees and shareholders," Mr. Brunsdon concluded.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and data center IT circularity, and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy. Our nearly 3,880 employees operate from more than 260 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

