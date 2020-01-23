Sims Recycling Solutions Announces Exclusive Diamond Sponsorship for 17th Annual Reverse Logistics Association Conference and Expo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) services and cloud recycling, today announced that it is the exclusive, diamond sponsor at the 17th annual Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) Conference and Expo. The conference, which takes place in Las Vegas Feb. 4-6, will bring together returns and reverse logistics subject matter experts to learn demonstrated strategies for improving brand reputation, customer satisfaction and increasing asset recovery.

As part of its exclusive sponsorship, Ingrid Sinclair, global president of SRS, will participate in the "Women in Reverse Logistics" luncheon on Feb. 4 at 11 am. The event will feature Julie Ryan, Sr. Manager of N.A. Returns and Remarketing for HP, and will discuss the experiences, challenges, and triumphs of women in the Reverse Logistics industry.

Additionally, Sean Magann, global vice president of SRS, will moderate a session regarding "Circular Economy and Sustainability" on Feb. 5 from 8:05 am to 8:50 am. This session will include four panellists from Cisco Systems, Philips, Walmart and Adidas.

"This group of panellists represents some of the largest manufacturers and retailers in the world, and it will be great to have them all in the same room to discuss such a significant topic," stated Sean Magann, global vice president of SRS. "I am honored to have the opportunity to moderate this elite panel of speakers and look forward to seeing where the discussion will take us."

For more information about global ITAD and electronics recycling, visit SRS at booth #502 and #504 at the RLA Conference and Expo, or visit the company's website, https://www.simsrecycling.com.

About Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) specializes in providing resourceful solutions to manage different streams for retired electronic equipment, components and metals. SRS plays a key role in helping local, national and global companies manage ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly recycling electronic products and managing the disposition of IT equipment. SRS works with businesses and major cloud companies to provide periodic decommissioning of older data center equipment, as well as with companies that are closing down their corporate data centers as work moves to the cloud. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and supporting the circular economy. As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector. For more information, visit www.simsrecycling.com.

