Sims Recycling Solutions' E-Recycling Subcontractors in South America Achieve R2:2013 Certification

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a global leader in IT asset disposition services and cloud recycling, announced that two more subcontractors in South America, GAG Reciclagem De Electronicos (GAG) and DeGraf Limitada (DeGraf), have achieved Responsible Recycling (R2:2013) certification. GAG is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil and DeGraf in Quilicura Santiago, Chile.

As an advocate for the R2:2013 certification, SRS helped educate both subcontractors of the benefits of R2:2013, and offered suggestions for compliance throughout the SRS auditing process.

With R2:2013 certification customers can have confidence that used and end-of-life electronic equipment are appropriately managed in a manner that is,

Environmentally responsible,

Protective of the health and safety of workers, and the public, and

Data secure for all data stored on media devices.

The R2:2013 standards require sites to obtain one or more generally accepted environmental, and health and safety management systems.

GAG and DeGraf are both accredited for the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certification programs. These certifications allow these companies to highlight their value to customers, employees, their community, and the public.

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) specializes in providing resourceful solutions to manage different streams for retired electronic equipment, components and metals. SRS plays a key role in helping local, national and global companies manage ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly recycling electronic products and managing the disposition of IT equipment. SRS works with businesses and major cloud companies to provide periodic decommissioning of older data center equipment, as well as with companies that are closing down their corporate data centers as work moves to the cloud. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and supporting the circular economy. As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector. For more information, visit www.simsrecycling.com.

