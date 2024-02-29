SimSpace and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Continuous Security Improvement Solutions to the Public Sector

Partnership Makes SimSpace Cyber Force Platform Available to Government Agencies

BOSTON and RESTON, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace, the global leader in military-grade cyber ranges, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SimSpace's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's cyber ranges and cybersecurity training solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to bring ready-made, world-class cyber readiness solutions to the Public Sector," said William 'Hutch' Hutchison, CEO of SimSpace Corporation. "Government agencies face a variety of increasingly sophisticated and frequent cybersecurity threats. This partnership empowers agencies to respond to those threats effectively and ensures the critical services citizens depend on will be protected by the same cutting-edge capabilities national cyber defense teams use every day."

SimSpace's solutions equip agencies with advanced cybersecurity training and simulated environments to fortify their defenses against cyberthreats. Leveraging the company's military-grade cyber range and sophisticated skill development curriculum, the SimSpace Cyber Force platform enhances agencies' capabilities to safeguard critical assets, defend against adversaries and develop proficient cybersecurity teams. The platform promotes governance, risk management and continuous improvement in cyber defense through measurable lifecycle enhancements. With optional life-fire events and tailored attack content, agencies can refine their cyber defense strategies and bolster resilience against evolving threats.

SimSpace recently announced a first-of-its-kind, multi-year contract by The Florida Center for Cybersecurity at the University of South Florida, also known as Cyber Florida, through Carahsoft's OMNIA Partners procurement vehicle. This contract award established SimSpace's offerings on Carahsoft's OMNIA Partners contract as an already-competed, readily available ordering form that additional states can easily leverage. The SimSpace Cyber Force Platform will provide nation-state-level security capabilities to stress test, strengthen and improve the effectiveness of Florida's over one million Government employees at agencies and institutions across the state. As a result, Florida is prepared to prevent and counter increasingly severe cyber threats and stands as an example of State level cybersecurity excellence in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to aid in the advancement of Cyber Florida's cybersecurity initiatives through our partnership with SimSpace," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to supplying the Public Sector with access to the SimSpace Cyber Force Platform to help agencies achieve digital modernization and enhanced cyber resilience."

SimSpace's offerings are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. Visit www.carahsoft.com/simspace.

About SimSpace

SimSpace is the global leader in military-grade cyber ranges, founded by experts from U.S. Cyber Command and MIT's Lincoln Laboratory to respond to a new era of unprecedented cyber threats. Having raised nearly $70 million in funding over the past year, the company's Cyber Force Platform enables the most sophisticated enterprises, governments, and critical national infrastructure organizations to find intelligence-driven answers to the most vexing security, governance, training, and cyber readiness questions. SimSpace provides high-fidelity cyber security simulations, training, and safe live-fire exercises to Fortune 2000 financial, retail, insurance, and other commercial markets. SimSpace's Cyber Force Platform results in an average reduction in cyber operational costs of 30% and a 40% reduction in breaches.

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio includes solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions For Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

