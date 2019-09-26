SimSpray Enhances Paint Training for Furniture and Cabinetry Manufacture with New Content

"I think virtual reality technologies like SimSpray can play a tremendous role in introducing youth to our industry. I see SimSpray's value as a tool for training students and employees in the art of finishing. It's great that training can be conducted virtually anywhere with no concerns for the costs of material or clean up," says Scott Nelson, President of the Woodwork Career Alliance of North America.

Students get an immersive, realistic experience of modern paint and manufacturing programs with VR. Combined with parts like a face frame for a cabinet box, these VR experiences are an attractive and engaging feature in advanced manufacturing and STEM recruitment programs. Owners can take advantage of SimSpray's ease-of-use and mobility to promote manufacturing, woodworking, and finishing careers.

The leading training tool for the paint and coating industry, SimSpray uses VR to create effective, engaging, and educational simulations. SimSpray's VR experiences transform training with fast, repeatable learning modules. SimSpray's feedback systems distill complex performance data into actionable insights that are not available in typical training scenarios. This cutting-edge tool makes it easy to practice, analyze key performance metrics, diagnose flaws, and improve skills in a single session.

VR provides fast, safe, and cost-effective training for time-intensive, high-risk, or high-cost experiences. VRSim continuously improves SimSpray with new features and regular updates that benefit industry and education programs.

For more information, visit: https://www.simspray.net/

About VRSim:

VRSim is an architect of interactive training tools for skilled trades. VRSim reimagines industry tools for training, including welding, painting, construction, and manufacturing. VRSim's products are used by high schools, technical colleges, vocational programs, workforce development initiatives, and global leaders, including The Boeing Company, American Honda Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Caterpillar, Daimler, Saint Gobain, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, visit: https://vrsim.com/ .

SOURCE VRSim, Inc.

Related Links

https://vrsim.com

