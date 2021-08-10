SimSpray Expands Training Offerings with Portable SimSpray Go: Powder

25 Parts, Including a Propeller, Panels, Boxes, and Geometric Shapes

Immersive, Repeatable VR Simulations With 3D Performance Analysis

Electromagnetic Field Modeling

Faraday Cage Effect Strategies

Wrap-Arounds, Creases, and Corners

Common Defects and Defect Inspection

Motion-Tracked Applicator Gun With Functional Settings

"SimSpray Go: Powder provides a cutting-edge powder coating application training program," said Matthew Wallace, CEO and President of VRSim. "We've made it fast, safe, and easy for trainees to improve on critical skills."

Trainees can practice powder coating applications and improve their skills in every training session. SimSpray Go: Powder's ease-of-use, minimal setup, and intuitive design make it simple to integrate into training programs. Vocational education institutions, workforce development programs, and manufacturers use SimSpray's VR training tools to provide safe, accessible education.

About VRSim:

VRSim is an experienced developer of interactive training tools for the skilled trades. VRSim, headquartered in East Hartford, CT, reimagines industry tools and develops innovative training systems in welding, spray painting, construction, manufacturing, and robotics. Their products are used in training and education programs for high schools, technical colleges, vocational training programs, workforce development initiatives, and global leaders, including the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, the National Truck Equipment Association, The Boeing Company, Caterpillar, Saint Gobain, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, please visit: https://vrsim.com/.

