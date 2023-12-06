Simu Liu Announced as Unforgettable Gala Emcee, Joined by Honorees Charles Melton, Young Mazino, Greta Lee, and More, as Asian and Pacific Islander Excellence Takes Center Stage

--Hollywood Returns to API Community's Biggest Night in Entertainment at 21st Unforgettable Gala--

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unforgettable Gala , also known as UNFO, the largest and longest-running Asian and Pacific Islander awards spectacular, is back bigger and better than ever, returning to the Beverly Hilton on December 16. The annual star-studded event highlights API excellence and representation in entertainment, arts and culture from the past year, featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood. As the API community's premier entertainment gala, UNFO will expand globally for the first time in the event's 21-year history and will broadcast nationwide as a live-to-tape special on the ChimeTV cable network.

Simu Liu at the Annual 2019 Unforgettable Gala hosted by Character Media at the Beverly Hilton on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: Character Media

Event producers at Character Media today announce actor Simu Liu ("Barbie," Marvel's "Shang Chi") as this year's emcee, returning from his last hosting duties in 2019. Special musical performances include Grammy-nominated rock/pop band Common Kings, and a special Broadway medley honoring API winners of the Tony Awards, performed by Broadway veterans Jennifer Paz, Deedee Magno Hall, and Joan Almedilla, and arranged by award-winning music director Troy Laureta.

"Unforgettable is one of my favorite events of the year, and I'm excited to return to emcee and celebrate with all the incredible talent in the room," said Liu. "Despite a challenging year for the entertainment industry, Asian creatives in Hollywood are more resilient than ever, and we'll continue to push forward for more representation."

This year's award-winners include Actor in Film honoree Charles Melton of "May December," Actor in TV honoree Steven Yeun of "BEEF," Breakout in TV honoree Young Mazino of "BEEF," and Breakout in Film honoree Greta Lee of "Past Lives." Marking the 50th anniversary of his death, the legendary Bruce Lee will be honored with the Lexus Legacy Award, accepted by his daughter Shannon Lee. The cast of "Never Have I Ever" will receive this year's Vanguard Award on the heels of their fourth and final season on Netflix. Adele Lim will receive the Director Award for "Joy Ride" while Sung Jin Lee will receive the Writer Award for "BEEF." Steven Lim of Watcher Entertainment wins this year's Digital Influencer Award, and the first international award ever presented at UNFO, Global Groundbreaker for One Asia, will go to actor Mackenyu.

Delivering this year's keynote address are Destin Daniel Cretton and Lisa Ling, co-chairs of the UNFO awards selection committee. Members of the selection committee include Bing Chen, Jon M. Chu, Sujata Day, Ken Jeong, Bretman Rock, and Janet Yang, among dozens of other influential names in entertainment.

Founded in 2002, the black-tie affair was created by James Ryu, founder and publisher of award-winning magazines KoreAm Journal, Audrey Magazine, Kore Asian Media and Character Media, all of which have highlighted the most influential API changemakers. Last year's UNFO honorees included Stephanie Hsu, Jeremy Lin, and Ke Huy Quan.

Noted Ryu, "I'm incredibly proud of the resilience of both the Hollywood industry as well as the entire Unforgettable Gala team for getting us to this moment. Despite dealing with the strikes and so much economic uncertainty this past year, we were able to push through these trials and make it to this year-end celebration – and on the original date that we set at the beginning of the year. It is such a testament to everyone's dedication and commitment to our community, and it's a blessing that we can't take for granted."

Lexus returns this year as presenting sponsor. Other major UNFO sponsors include Amazon MGM Studios, Apple TV+, Genesis One Foundation, Joseon Empire, Pechanga Resort Casino, and Society 1.

Highlights from last year's UNFO celebration can be found at www.unforgettablegala.com . Follow Character Media and tag #UNFO on Facebook ( @CharacterMediaCom ), Twitter ( @Character_Media ), Instagram ( @Character.Media ), and TikTok (@charactermedia ).

About The Unforgettable Gala:

The Unforgettable Gala was created in 2002 by James Ryu, founder and publisher of Character Media, to celebrate diversity across the API community and recognize the successes of the past year. The black-tie affair highlights celebrities, influencers and leaders who have contributed to the arts, entertainment and culture. For more information on the Unforgettable Gala and how to sponsor, please visit UnforgettableGala.com .

About Character Media:

Character Media, a subsidiary of Imperial Family Companies, has been the premier source of news and events for the Asian American entertainment community for more than 30 years (along with its predecessors Kore Asian Media, KoreAm Journal and Audrey Magazine). Character Media traces its roots back to 1990, when it was founded by Jung Shig Ryu and his son, current publisher James Ryu, under the name KoreAm Journal.

About ChimeTV:

CHIME: Creating History in Media Entertainment -- Founded by an Asian American woman and led by Takashi Cheng of Society1, ChimeTV holds the distinction of being a certified Minority Business Enterprise. As a general entertainment channel, ChimeTV features diverse English-language programming that represents the voices and stories of underrepresented people in the United States and around the world. ChimeTV's mission is to inform, empower and inspire American audiences through Asian American and Pacific Islander storytelling. This network exists to break down barriers, bring people together and showcase the best of AAPI entertainment.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, two F performance models, and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

