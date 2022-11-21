Simulated Dining Experience Raises Over $12,0000 to Benefit Those with Usher Syndrome

Patricia's of Holmdel and Taylor Maxwell of Resources Real Estate joined efforts for an amazing cause

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, 2022, Patricia's of Holmdel collaborated with Taylor Maxwell of Resources Real Estate to host "Light the Night," a simulated dining experience in honor of Ava Bullis's 17th birthday. The noteworthy event offered a simulated three course menu that allowed patrons an intimate opportunity to experience the world of DeafBlindness. Attendees were guided through the dishes, highlighting the aromas, ingredients, and pairings. The night was filled with delicious food, balloons from Weliketoparty, education, and celebration. With the support of all its customers, Patricia's of Holmdel & Taylor Maxwell managed to raise $12,240 which will go towards the gift of summer camp, through Ava's nonprofit, Ava's Voice.

"Patricia's of Holmdel takes pride in giving back and we are so grateful for the opportunity to give back whenever we can," said Frank Brusco. "We are honored to host this event for Ava and all those in the Usher Syndrome community."

About Ava's Voice:

The mission of Ava's Voice is to empower youth with Usher syndrome and to educate families and school communities. Ava Bullis shares her story, and her goal has always been to become a part of a larger mission to support children and families across the world. The USHthis Camp is a youth summer camp operated by Ava's Voice to connect families with Usher syndrome and to advocate for access.

About Patricia's of Holmdel :

Patricia's of Holmdel is a BYOB Italian Restaurant dedicated to bringing delicious food with exceptional service. Their two spacious dining rooms can accommodate intimate dinners to large group functions. Located in a strip mall they strive to elevate themselves above the assumptions and provide its customers with an experience that they won't forget. From their accomplished chefs to their dedicated front of the house staff, they all strive to treat and feed their customers like part of their family.

About Taylor Maxwell :

Taylor Maxwell is a real estate agent with Resources Real Estate, a premier award-winning, independent brokerage providing both residential and commercial real estate clients with an exceptional standard of professional service, state-of-the-art technology, and in-depth market knowledge throughout the state of New Jersey.

SOURCE Patricia's of Holmdel