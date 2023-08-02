Simulation and analysis software market size to grow by USD 9,680.14 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for simulation and analysis software boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global simulation and analysis software market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,680.14 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 44%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Simulation and Analysis Software Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Simulation and analysis software market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This simulation and analysis software market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global market for automotives is a mature market and it registers a single-digit growth rate on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, the aerospace and defense industry comprises aerospace, defense, space research, and the aircraft industry, which was one of the earliest adopters of SAS, and the demand for SAS has been increasing continuously. Hence, owing to such factors, the automotive segment of the simulation and analysis software market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global simulation and analysis software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global simulation and analysis software market.

North America will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America holds the largest share of the global SAS market. Furthermore, it is projected that its position will remain unchanged over the forecast period. A key factor for technology development and deployment includes the development of IT and networking infrastructure. Thus, the SAS market in the region is likely to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for SAS in the automobile and aerospace industries.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Simulation and analysis software market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for simulation and analysis software drives the growth of the global simulation and analysis software market.

drives the growth of the global simulation and analysis software market. SAS helps to predict, verify and optimize products in a variety of sectors with the use of accurate analyses.

Market vendors operating in the market significantly add development to SAS because its use will optimize device performance and allow for a reduction in the number of physically prototyped components needed.

Hence, the growing demand for SAS across various industries will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of technologically advanced, next-generation engines is an emerging simulation and analysis software market trend.

is an emerging simulation and analysis software market trend. The increasing demand for passenger aircraft, as well as a need to develop engines with high capability and technological innovation, drive the R&D activities in the aeronautics industry.

Furthermore, with a view to improving engine production and cost-effectiveness for Safran aircraft, the integration will contribute to the sustainability effort of the aeronautics sector.

Hence, owing to such trends, the simulation and analysis software market will experience growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high costs of deployment and complex architecture of simulation technologies challenge the growth of the simulation and analysis software market.

challenge the growth of the simulation and analysis software market. There is a significant investment in technology platforms, infrastructure development, and maintenance to implement simulation technologies.

They have complex architecture, managing which, requires a considerable IT workforce and investments.

Hence, factors such as the high upfront cost and the complex infrastructure of simulation technologies are expected to slow down the deployment of SAS during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this simulation and analysis software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the simulation and analysis software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the simulation and analysis software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the simulation and analysis software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of simulation and analysis software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cam software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,457.67 million. This cam software market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (aerospace and defense industry, shipbuilding industry, machine tool industry, automotive industry, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing demand for automation is notably driving the market growth.

The procurement software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2027. The procurement software market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,903.04 million. This procurement software market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premises), end-user (retail and e-commerce, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and automotive, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The improvements in business efficiency are notably driving the market growth.

Simulation and analysis software market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,680.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., Cesim Oy, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, GSE Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Simul8 Corp., Simulations Plus Inc., Synopsys Inc., and The MathWorks Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global simulation and analysis software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global simulation and analysis software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Industrial manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Industrial manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 123: Altair Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Altair Engineering Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Altair Engineering Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 ANSYS Inc.

Exhibit 128: ANSYS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: ANSYS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: ANSYS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: ANSYS Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 132: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Autodesk Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 AVEVA Group Plc

Exhibit 135: AVEVA Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: AVEVA Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: AVEVA Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: AVEVA Group Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 139: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 143: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 144: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 146: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

12.9 ESI Group SA

Exhibit 147: ESI Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: ESI Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 149: ESI Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 150: ESI Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: ESI Group SA - Segment focus

12.10 GSE Systems Inc.

Exhibit 152: GSE Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: GSE Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: GSE Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: GSE Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 156: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 157: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

12.12 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Keysight Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 165: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 170: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 178: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 Simulations Plus Inc.

Exhibit 180: Simulations Plus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Simulations Plus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 182: Simulations Plus Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 The MathWorks Inc.

Exhibit 183: The MathWorks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 184: The MathWorks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 185: The MathWorks Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio