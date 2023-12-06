Simulation Software Market Analysis to 2030 - Integration of VR and AR Technologies has Opened up New Opportunities in Training, Gaming and Immersive Experiences

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Simulation Software Market Size and Trends Analysis by Region, IT Infrastructure, Service, Vertical, Deployment and Segment Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The simulation software market size is forecast to be valued at $12.5 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2023-2030. The study provides an executive-level overview of the current simulation software market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global simulation software market by IT infrastructure, service type, deployment, regional, vertical segments, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The market has been experiencing steady growth due to increased adoption across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and defense. Simulation software is used for a wide range of applications, such as product design and testing, training and education, research, and entertainment. In addition, the integration of VR and AR technologies with simulation software has opened up new opportunities, particularly in training, gaming, and immersive experiences.



Report Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for global simulation software market.

It identifies the key drivers and challenges impacting growth of the simulation software market over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the simulation software market and analysis of latest M&A deals, market drivers & challenges, technology trends, and regulatory trends.

It contains details of latest M&A and private equity (PE) deals in the simulation software space and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of simulation software.

It covers detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure type - software and service. Further, the report also highlights segmentation by service type - Maintenance and Training, Consulting & Other Services, By Deployment - Cloud and On-premise, along with vertical and regional segmentation.

Key Report Features

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the drivers, challenges, M&A deals, use cases, and trend analysis in the simulation software market.

The report includes 100+ charts and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast, and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from key market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in simulation software markets.

The competitive section of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the simulation software industry which will help stakeholders analyze competition penetration.

The broad perspective of the report, coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail, will help simulation software vendors and other companies succeed in the growing simulation software market globally.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Scope and Segmentation

2.1 Simulation Software: Market Segmentation and Scope

2.2 Simulation Software: Market Definitions



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Understanding the Simulation Software

3.2 Timeline of Simulation Technology

3.3 Applications of Simulation Software Technology

3.4 Future of Simulation Software

3.5 Use Cases of Simulation Software



Chapter 4 Simulation Software - Industry Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Simulation Software Dashboard Analytics

5.1 M&A Analysis

5.2 Venture Financing/Private Equity Analysis

5.3 Patent Activity Analysis

5.4 Job Activity Analytics



Chapter 6 Simulation Software Segment Outlook

6.1 Global Simulation Software Market - Revenue Snapshot

6.2 Global Simulation Software Market Snapshot

6.3 Global Simulation Software Market - By IT Infrastructure, 2020-2030 ($ Million)

6.4 Global Simulation Software Market - By Service Type, 2020-2030 ($ Million)

6.5 Global Simulation Software Market - By Deployment, 2020-2030 ($ Million)

6.6 Global Simulation Software Market - By Vertical, 2020-2030 ($ Million)

6.7 Global Simulation Software Market - By Region, 2020-2030 ($ Million)



Chapter 7 Simulation Software Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Simulation Software - Vendor Competitive Landscape

8.2 Latest M&A Deals in Simulation Software Market

8.3 Top Private Equity & Venture Financing Deals in Simulation Software Market

8.4 Top Private Equity & Venture Financing Deals in Simulation Software Market



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ANSYS Inc

Autodesk Inc

Altair Engineering Inc

ESI Group SA

GSE Systems Inc

Bentley Systems Inc

Rockwell Automation Inc

Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

Simulations Plus Inc

Rikei Corp

