Simulation Software Market Analysis to 2030 - Integration of VR and AR Technologies has Opened up New Opportunities in Training, Gaming and Immersive Experiences

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Simulation Software Market Size and Trends Analysis by Region, IT Infrastructure, Service, Vertical, Deployment and Segment Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The simulation software market size is forecast to be valued at $12.5 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2023-2030. The study provides an executive-level overview of the current simulation software market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global simulation software market by IT infrastructure, service type, deployment, regional, vertical segments, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The market has been experiencing steady growth due to increased adoption across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and defense. Simulation software is used for a wide range of applications, such as product design and testing, training and education, research, and entertainment. In addition, the integration of VR and AR technologies with simulation software has opened up new opportunities, particularly in training, gaming, and immersive experiences.

Report Scope

  • This report provides overview and service addressable market for global simulation software market.
  • It identifies the key drivers and challenges impacting growth of the simulation software market over the next 12 to 24 months.
  • It includes global market forecasts for the simulation software market and analysis of latest M&A deals, market drivers & challenges, technology trends, and regulatory trends.
  • It contains details of latest M&A and private equity (PE) deals in the simulation software space and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of simulation software.
  • It covers detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure type - software and service. Further, the report also highlights segmentation by service type - Maintenance and Training, Consulting & Other Services, By Deployment - Cloud and On-premise, along with vertical and regional segmentation.

Key Report Features

  • This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global simulation software market by IT infrastructure, service type, deployment, regional, vertical segments, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
  • Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the drivers, challenges, M&A deals, use cases, and trend analysis in the simulation software market.
  • Detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure type - software and service. Further, the report also highlights segmentation by service type - Maintenance and Training, Consulting & Other Services, By Deployment - Cloud and On-premise, along with vertical and regional segmentation.
  • The report includes 100+ charts and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast, and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.
  • The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from key market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in simulation software markets.
  • The competitive section of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the simulation software industry which will help stakeholders analyze competition penetration.
  • The broad perspective of the report, coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail, will help simulation software vendors and other companies succeed in the growing simulation software market globally.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Scope and Segmentation
2.1 Simulation Software: Market Segmentation and Scope
2.2 Simulation Software: Market Definitions

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Understanding the Simulation Software
3.2 Timeline of Simulation Technology
3.3 Applications of Simulation Software Technology
3.4 Future of Simulation Software
3.5 Use Cases of Simulation Software

Chapter 4 Simulation Software - Industry Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Simulation Software Dashboard Analytics
5.1 M&A Analysis
5.2 Venture Financing/Private Equity Analysis
5.3 Patent Activity Analysis
5.4 Job Activity Analytics

Chapter 6 Simulation Software Segment Outlook
6.1 Global Simulation Software Market - Revenue Snapshot
6.2 Global Simulation Software Market Snapshot
6.3 Global Simulation Software Market - By IT Infrastructure, 2020-2030 ($ Million)
6.4 Global Simulation Software Market - By Service Type, 2020-2030 ($ Million)
6.5 Global Simulation Software Market - By Deployment, 2020-2030 ($ Million)
6.6 Global Simulation Software Market - By Vertical, 2020-2030 ($ Million)
6.7 Global Simulation Software Market - By Region, 2020-2030 ($ Million)

Chapter 7 Simulation Software Regional Outlook

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Simulation Software - Vendor Competitive Landscape
8.2 Latest M&A Deals in Simulation Software Market
8.3 Top Private Equity & Venture Financing Deals in Simulation Software Market
8.4 Top Private Equity & Venture Financing Deals in Simulation Software Market

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • ANSYS Inc
  • Autodesk Inc
  • Altair Engineering Inc
  • ESI Group SA
  • GSE Systems Inc
  • Bentley Systems Inc
  • Rockwell Automation Inc
  • Computer Modelling Group Ltd.
  • Simulations Plus Inc
  • Rikei Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blvugj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Bare Metal Cloud Market Global Report 2023-2028: Superior Performance for Workloads Requiring High Computational Power, Low Latency, and Resource Isolation to Drive Market

Bare Metal Cloud Market Global Report 2023-2028: Superior Performance for Workloads Requiring High Computational Power, Low Latency, and Resource Isolation to Drive Market

The "Bare Metal Cloud Market by Service Type (Compute, Networking, Database, Security, Storage, Managed), Organization Size (Large, SMEs), Vertical...
Global Ready-Mix Concrete Business Report 2023-2030: Digitalization Streamlines Ready-Mix Operations & Distribution Mechanism, Infusing More Operational Efficiency

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Business Report 2023-2030: Digitalization Streamlines Ready-Mix Operations & Distribution Mechanism, Infusing More Operational Efficiency

The "Ready-Mix Concrete - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Ready-Mix Concrete...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.