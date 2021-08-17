Simulation Software Market Size to Reach USD 16280 Million by 2027 at CAGR 13.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simulation Software Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud, On-premises), by Application (Automobile, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Research, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Software & Services Category.

The global Simulation Software market size is projected to reach USD 16280 Million by 2027, from USD 6630.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the simulation software market are:

Rising demand for cost-effective solutions to cut production and training costs is expected to drive the market. Simulation software aids in the realization of error-free output in a manufacturing process, by preventing the manufacture of defective items

Increasing adoption of Simulation software in various end-user industries such as aerospace, automotive, defense, and healthcare is expected to fuel the simulation software market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SIMULATION SOFTWARE MARKET

Simulation software is frequently used by a variety of businesses since it aids in the reduction of manufacturing costs. The software aids in the development and simulated testing of multiple prototypes. Furthermore, simulation software aids in the realization of error-free output in a manufacturing process, preventing the manufacture of defective items and the associated expenses. It also helps to reduce the amount of time spent on research and development. All of the benefits of simulation software outlined above are projected to drive the simulation market expansion.

Furthermore, the increasing use of simulation for learning and training purposes is expected to further propel the simulation software market growth. Companies all across the world are beginning to utilize simulation training as part of their workforce development programs. Employees receive simulation training in an environment that is comparable to their work and provides them with the information they need to execute their tasks as they would otherwise. A corporation can supply its employees with the best form of training that satisfies all of their criteria by facilitating a pleasant environment that is close to the actual thing.

The emerging scope of simulations in digital twins is expected to further increase the simulation software market. Companies can use the simulation-based digital twin to study smart machines in a real-world operating environment and make informed decisions to optimize performance. Engineering simulation, when included in a digital twin, assists companies in analyzing and optimizing product performance in real-world operating conditions and making confident predictions about future performance in order to improve product operation and productivity while lowering the cost and risk of unplanned downtime. As a result, raising awareness and the use of digital twins are expected to propel the worldwide simulation software industry forward.

Increasing adoption of simulation software by various end-user industries such as automobile, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, and construction is expected to drive the simulation software market. For example, Automobile manufacturers use simulation software to test a variety of vehicle models in a virtual environment before deciding on and completing the final vehicle.

Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 outbreak is expected to further the growth of the simulation software market. Following the pandemic, vendors have seen an upsurge in demand for simulation systems. This is because the propagation of the virus and the effectiveness of social distance are studied using simulation software.

SIMULATION SOFTWARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In the simulation software market, North America is predicted to have the greatest market size, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The government's smart city plans in the North American region have had a favorable impact on the adoption trend of simulation and analytic technology to improve monitoring and surveillance.

Based on type, the cloud segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This rapid growth is attributed to its easy implementation and cost-effectiveness, as compared to the traditional on-premise software.

Based on application, the automotive segment is expected to be the most lucrative due to the early adoption of virtual tools for product development. With the use of simulation, multiphysics modeling, and virtual testing, engineers can safely test and validate the digital prototypes of products to streamline design decisions, chassis dynamics decisions, powertrain, and gearbox efficiencies alongside other sub-systems development.

Major Players in the Simulation Software Market

Altair Engineering

Bentley

Ansys

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

Autodesk

CPFD Software

Cybernet

Dassault Systemes

Design Simulation Technologies

Synopsys

Mathworks

