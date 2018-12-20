Simulation Studios and Hogan Lovells Shortlisted for Financial Times Award

SAN FRANCISCO BAY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simulation Studios (SimStudios) has today announced that one of its prestigious clients, Hogan Lovells, was a finalist in the 2018 Financial Times North America Innovative Lawyer Awards. SimStudios' innovative business simulation solution garnered the international law firm "Commended" and "Highly Commended" slots on the Financial Times awards shortlist. The computer software developed by SimStudios enabled Hogan Lovells to successfully implement a training strategy for its new equity partners. SimStudios' computer simulations put the participants through 60 strategic decision-making scenarios, providing real-time feedback as they competed in teams to win clients. Participants stated that the program was an intense, rewarding boost for their future careers.

Hogan Lovells, was a finalist in the 2018 Financial Times North America Innovative Lawyer Awards.

"Hogan Lovells is the first law firm to implement our business simulation training strategy," said Bill Hall, SimStudios founder and President of Learning and Strategy. "We're pleased that they selected us as their training vehicle."

Hogan Lovells sought SimStudios' expertise in order to provide a high-impact learning curve for the firm's equity partners. Hall worked closely with Hogan Lovells' Global Chief Learning Officer, Heather Bock, to create the Transition to Equity leadership development simulation specifically for the firm. According to Bock's personal endorsement on SimStudios' website, she highly commends Hall as a master of multicultural nuances with a flair for interacting with stakeholders.

"He was a terrific strategic partner for us in developing a leadership development course that engaged our participants and resulted in high impact learning," she stated. "I look forward to working with Bill again."

Hall founded SimStudios after years of experience at high-tech companies such as AOL, Apple, Nortel, and Skype. His positions in the upper ranks of these companies allowed him to observe how effective leadership strategies, coupled with employee alignment initiatives, could transform simple business strategies into successful ones. His solution was to create a computer-simulated strategy to train companies in the what, why, and how of leadership in a way that delivered a demonstrable impact on business performance. Now, more than a decade later, SimStudios has helped high-ranking companies around the world produce transformative results with its innovative business development simulations.

SimStudios client Hogan Lovells is a marriage of two branches: Hogan & Hartson in the US and Lovells in Europe. The two firms merged on May 1, 2010. They're now an internationally acclaimed top-ten firm with offices in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Americas and the Middle East.

About SimStudios

Simulation Studios is a boutique corporate training firm that creates highly engaging strategic tools for Fortune 500 corporations and small-medium sized businesses. SimStudios' proprietary training programs integrate a company's leadership models that can be used to spark change within leadership programs. Founded in 2003, SimStudios offers the perfect training solution for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.simstudios.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687

206907@email4pr.com

SOURCE Simulation Studios

Related Links

http://www.simstudios.com

